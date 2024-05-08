Technology News
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Apple M4 Chip With On Device AI, Ray Tracing and Ultra Retina XDR Display Support Launched

Apple M4 Chip With On-Device AI, Ray Tracing and Ultra Retina XDR Display Support Launched

Apple says the M4 chip was designed for its new display engine that enables the 'Tandem OLED' technology on the iPad Pro (2024).

Written by David Delima | Updated: 8 May 2024 13:23 IST
Apple M4 Chip With On-Device AI, Ray Tracing and Ultra Retina XDR Display Support Launched

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's new M4 chip comes with an improved Neural Engine for better on-device AI performance

Highlights
  • Apple's new M4 chip has up to 10 CPU cores
  • It is built on Apple's second-generation 3nm technology
  • The new M4 chip is also likely to arrive on future Mac, MacBook models
Advertisement

Apple on Tuesday unveiled its M4 chip, the company's most powerful Apple Silicon processor to date. The new chipset is built on the firm's second-generation 3nm technology and powers the latest iPad Pro (2024) models launched at its 'Let Loose' launch event with new 'Tandem OLED' screens. It is equipped with up to 10 CPU cores and comes with an upgraded Neural Engine with support for up to 38 trillion operations per second, improving the performance of on-device AI task on the company's new iPad Pro.

During the launch of the iPad Pro (2024) on Tuesday, the Cupertino company revealed that the new M4 chip comprises 28 billion transistors and has up to four performance cores and six efficiency cores — both equipped with improved machine learning accelerators. It is built on Apple's second-generation 3nm technology and the company says it offers 1.5 times faster CPU performance compared to the iPad Pro (2022) that is powered by an M2 chip.

Apple's new M4 chip has up to 4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores
Photo Credit: Apple

 

The new M4 chip also brings hardware-accelerated ray tracing to the iPad Pro — the capability was added to the company's Mac and MacBook models last year with the M3 chip — and Apple says the new GPU offers the same performance as the M2-powered iPad Pro models while consuming half the amount of power.

On-device AI performance has also been improved on the new M4 chip, according to Apple. The upgraded Neural Engine is now capable of 38 trillion operations, which is used to enable features like Live Captions and Visual Look Up. The company also says that the Neural Engine on the M4 chip is optimised to work with new AI-based features on Final Cut Pro and StaffPad.

The M4 is the first Apple Silicon chip to debut on a non-Mac computer, and Apple says it developed the processor to power the new display engine that enables the 'Tandem OLED' technology on the iPad Pro (2024). The company's latest iPad Pro is equipped with an 'Ultra Retina XDR Display' that offers improved brightness using two OLED panels. The chip is also expected to power Apple's upcoming Mac and MacBook models that are expected to arrive over the coming months.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2024) Wi-Fi

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2024) Wi-Fi

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.00-inch
Processor Apple M4
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Resolution 2420x1668 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS iPadOS 17
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple M4 chip, M4 chip, Apple Silicon, Apple M4 specifications, Apple M4 cores, Apple M4 performance, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Neural Engine, iPad Pro, iPad Pro 2024, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Microsoft Shuts Down Hi-Fi Rush Developer Tango Gameworks, Redfall Maker Arkane Austin, Other Bethesda Studios
Apple M4 Chip With On-Device AI, Ray Tracing and Ultra Retina XDR Display Support Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 8a With Tensor G3 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion India Launch Date Set for Next Week
  3. iPad Air (6th Generation) With M2 Chip Debuts in India at This Price
  4. iPad Pro (2024) With OLED Screen Launched in India: See Price
  5. Heeramandi Review: A Visual Delight That Won't Keep You Hooked for Long
  6. Apple Pencil Pro Debuts With Find My Support, New Gestures
  7. Realme to Bring Back Its GT Series to India With the GT 6 Lineup
#Latest Stories
  1. Nintendo to Make Announcement on Switch Successor by End of March 2025
  2. Apple M4 Chip With On-Device AI, Ray Tracing and Ultra Retina XDR Display Support Launched
  3. Microsoft Shuts Down Hi-Fi Rush Developer Tango Gameworks, Redfall Maker Arkane Austin, Other Bethesda Studios
  4. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion India Launch Date Set for May 16; Specifications Confirmed
  5. Google Threat Intelligence With Gemini AI Capabilities Introduced for Cybersecurity Professionals
  6. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Small Losses, Most Altcoins Reflect Price Dips
  7. Apple Pencil Pro Unveiled With Haptic Feedback, Find My Support, New Gestures
  8. Google Pixel 8a With Tensor G3 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. iPad Pro (2024) With Ultra Retina XDR OLED Screen, M4 Chipset Launched in India Alongside Apple Pencil Pro
  10. iPad Air (2024) With Apple's M2 Chip, New 13-Inch Display Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »