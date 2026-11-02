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Nvidia GeForce Now Introduces 4-Month Plans in India at Lower Prices

The new four-month GeForce Now Ultimate plan is priced at Rs. 6,999, while the new Performance plan costs Rs. 3,499.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 November 2026 18:56 IST
Nvidia GeForce Now Introduces 4-Month Plans in India at Lower Prices

Photo Credit: Nvidia

Nvidia GeForce Now launched in early access in India on April 16

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Highlights
  • Nvidia GeForce Now launched in India in July
  • The four-month plans are approximately 12 percent cheaper
  • Phantom Blade Zero has been added to Nvidia GeForce Now
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GeForce Now, Nvidia's cloud gaming platform, is rolling out new four-month membership plans at lower prices in India. The four-month plans, available across Performance and Ultimate tiers of the cloud gaming service, stand alongside existing monthly plans that cost Rs. 999 and Rs. 1,999, respectively.

The new four-month Nvidia GeForce Now Ultimate membership is priced at Rs. 6,999, while the new Performance plan costs Rs. 3,499. The prices are approximately 12 percent lower than monthly plans stretched over four months.

The four-month GeForce Now membership offers the same benefits as the monthly subscription. Users subscribing to the Performance plan will get cloud gaming at up to 1440p and 60fps, and six-hour gaming sessions. Ultimate members, meanwhile, get cloud gaming at up to 5K resolution and 360fps, and eight-hour sessions.

Both plans include access to over 4,500 games, including both ready-to-play and install-to-play titles. Existing monthly plans remain available in addition to the new four-month memberships.

GeForce Now Adds Phantom Blade Zero

Alongside the four-month plans, Nvidia also announced nine new titles joining GeForce Now, including the newly launched Phantom Blade Zero. The wuxia action-adventure title was added to the cloud gaming service on October 28, the day of its launch.

In addition to Phantom Blade Zero, GeForce Now added three new releases in Atmosfar, Hunting Simulator 3, and Queen's Domain. All three games launched on Steam last week. Other GeForce Now additions include Dimraeth, Dressmaker, and The Seance of Blake Manor via Steam, and Halloween and Hell Let Loose: Vietnam via Epic Games Store.

This week, the cloud gaming platform will add World of Warcraft: Forever when it launches on November 4.

Nvidia GeForce Now went live in early access in India in April with introductory pricing offering 90-day passes at Rs. 999 for the Performance tier and Rs. 1,999 for the Ultimate tier. The service was fully launched in the country in July with monthly subscription plans.

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Further reading: Nvidia GeForce Now, GeForce Now, Cloud Gaming, Phantom Blade Zero
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More

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