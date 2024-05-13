Asus ROG Ally X Price, Key Features Tipped Ahead of June 2 Launch

Asus ROG Ally X is confirmed to launch on June 2. The upcoming handheld gaming console will reportedly come with significant upgrades over its preceding model, the Asus ROG Ally, which was introduced last year. The new handheld is said to get a significantly larger battery. Now, key features of the Asus ROG Ally X including display, processor, and storage details, have surfaced online. The price of the purported gaming console has also been tipped.

X user Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) shared several details of the upcoming Asus ROG Ally X in a post. The gaming console is tipped to be available in a black colourway and is likely to be priced at $799 (roughly Rs. 66,700). It is said to feature a 7-inch full-HD 1080p screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The console could be powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chipset paired with 1TB of SSD storage.

A recent report suggested that the Asus ROG Ally X is expected to get more than the 16GB of RAM. The upcoming console is also expected to be backed by a considerably larger battery that is claimed to offer up to three hours of battery life. The Asus ROG Ally carries a 40Wh battery with support for 65W charging. We are likely to learn more about the upcoming console closer to the launch.

The first generation Asus ROG Ally is equipped with an AMD Z1 Extreme chipset and debuted in India in July 2023 with a price tag of Rs. 69,990. It is offered in a white colour option. The console comes with a 7-inch full-HD IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 500 nits of peak brightness alongside Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and Gorilla Glass DX protection.

It is equipped with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of NVMe storage. The handheld ships with Windows 11 and supports Wi-Fi 6E, USB Type-C, and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The Asus ROG Ally also has an AI-backed mic and Dolby Atmos-backed stereo speakers. It weighs 680g and measures 280 x 111 x 21.2mm in size.

