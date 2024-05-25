Technology News
Asus ROG Ally X will reportedly arrive with double the battery capacity of the first-generation ROG Ally, along with 8GB of additional memory.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 25 May 2024 17:35 IST
Asus ROG Ally X will arrive as the updated version of the ROG Ally (pictured) from 2023

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Ally X will reportedly be equipped with an 80Whr battery
  • The handheld console will also be equipped with higher bandwidth memory
  • The Asus ROG Ally X is expected to be unveiled at Computex 2024
Asus ROG Ally X is expected to be unveiled within the next couple of weeks and the specifications of the handheld gaming console have been leaked online ahead of its debut. It will arrive as an updated version of the first-generation ROG Ally, instead of a successor, and the details of the handset suggest some highly requested hardware improvements are coming to the ROG Ally X. These include an improved battery and more, higher-bandwidth memory that should boost the device's performance.

Asus ROG Ally X specifications (expected)

A VideoCardz report states that the Asus ROG Ally X will be equipped with a much larger 80Whr battery that should allow users to play games for longer — the original device arrived with a 40Whr battery and users complained of short battery life on the original console,

Another area that will be improved when the ROG Ally X arrives is in the memory department — the company equipped the ROG Ally with 16GB of RAM, while the ROG Ally will arrive with 24GB of LPDDR5 memory. It will also offer higher memory bandwidth — 7,500MHz, up from 6,400MHz on the current model.

According to the report the ROG Ally X will be equipped with the same AMD Ryzen Z1 Ultimate APU that powers the first-generation ROG Ally. Similarly, the 7-inch full-HD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate will be retained on the upcoming device.

Asus will also replace the fan from the first-generation ROG Ally with one that is 23 percent smaller and features fins that are 50 percent thinner than their predecessor, leading to a 10 percent improvement in airflow on the upcoming ROG Ally X.

Thanks to the larger battery, the dimensions and weight of the ROG Ally X have also increased. As per the report, the device will be 36.9mm, which means it will be 4.5mm thicker than the original model. It will reportedly weigh 678g, which is 70g more than the ROG Ally. We can expect to learn more about the Asus ROG Ally X — such as the rumoured $799 (roughly Rs. 66,400) pricing and availability — at Computex 2024, which kicks off on June 4. 

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
NASA to Provide Advanced Training to Indian Astronauts for Joint Mission to ISS, US Envoy Says

Related Stories

