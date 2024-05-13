God of War Ragnarok will reportedly be the next first-party PlayStation game to be ported to PC. The acclaimed action-adventure title from Sony-owned Santa Monica Studio could be announced early as later this month. Sony has already released its exclusive title Horizon Forbidden West on PC this year and is set to launch the PC port of Ghost of Tsushima on May 16. God of War Ragnarok was released in 2022 for PS4 and PS5, with a DLC launching in 2023.

The information comes from reliable leaker billbil-kun, who claimed in a Dealabs report that God of War Ragnarok will likely be announced for PC sometime in May 2024. While the report did not mention a release date or window, the leaker said that the PC port will arrive soon.

Additionally, the PC launch announcement for God of War Ragnarok could be made at a PlayStation Showcase, speculated to take place later this month. Sony is rumoured to be planning a games showcase in May, with the company reportedly set to host either a PlayStation Showcase or State of Play event this month. The PlayStation parent has not yet confirmed its plans for a God of War Ragnarok PC port or announced dates for a showcase event.

Sony has so far followed the strategy of waiting at least a year for its exclusive single-player titles before launching them on PC. The company's PC ports have been handled by veterans Nixxes Software, the Sony-owned studio that has worked on PC ports for first-party PlayStation titles like Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Nixxes released Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition on PC on March 21 and is set to release Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut on May 16.

God of War (2018) was also ported to PC in 2022, following its PS4 launch in 2018. The sequel, God of War Ragnarok, came out on PS4 and PS5 in November 2022. Developers Santa Monia followed it up with a free DLC expansion, God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla, in December 2023. The game follows the adventures of the titular god of war Kratos and his son Atreus in the Norse realms.

