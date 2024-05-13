Technology News
God of War Ragnarok Set to Be Next PlayStation Exclusive to Release on PC: Report

God of War Ragnarok was released in 2022 for PS4 and PS5, with a DLC launching in 2023.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 May 2024 12:39 IST
Photo Credit: Santa Monica Studio

God of War Ragnarok continues the Norse adventures of Kratos and Atreus

Highlights
  • Sony is set to release Ghost of Tsushima on PC on May 16
  • God of War Ragnarok received a free DLC last year
  • Nixxes Software has worked on recent PC ports of PlayStation exclusives
God of War Ragnarok will reportedly be the next first-party PlayStation game to be ported to PC. The acclaimed action-adventure title from Sony-owned Santa Monica Studio could be announced early as later this month. Sony has already released its exclusive title Horizon Forbidden West on PC this year and is set to launch the PC port of Ghost of Tsushima on May 16. God of War Ragnarok was released in 2022 for PS4 and PS5, with a DLC launching in 2023.

The information comes from reliable leaker billbil-kun, who claimed in a Dealabs report that God of War Ragnarok will likely be announced for PC sometime in May 2024. While the report did not mention a release date or window, the leaker said that the PC port will arrive soon.

Additionally, the PC launch announcement for God of War Ragnarok could be made at a PlayStation Showcase, speculated to take place later this month. Sony is rumoured to be planning a games showcase in May, with the company reportedly set to host either a PlayStation Showcase or State of Play event this month. The PlayStation parent has not yet confirmed its plans for a God of War Ragnarok PC port or announced dates for a showcase event.

Sony has so far followed the strategy of waiting at least a year for its exclusive single-player titles before launching them on PC. The company's PC ports have been handled by veterans Nixxes Software, the Sony-owned studio that has worked on PC ports for first-party PlayStation titles like Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Nixxes released Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition on PC on March 21 and is set to release Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut on May 16.

God of War (2018) was also ported to PC in 2022, following its PS4 launch in 2018. The sequel, God of War Ragnarok, came out on PS4 and PS5 in November 2022. Developers Santa Monia followed it up with a free DLC expansion, God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla, in December 2023. The game follows the adventures of the titular god of war Kratos and his son Atreus in the Norse realms.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: God of War Ragnarok, Sony, PlayStation, PC, PS4, PS5
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Realme GT 6T India Launch Set for May 22; Price and Specifications Tipped
Bitcoin Maintains Pricing Above $60,000, Volatility Pushes Most Altcoins to Losses

