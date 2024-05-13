Technology News

MediaTek Dimensity 8250 Mobile Chipset With 5G Integrations, AI Processing Launched

The MediaTek Dimensity 8250 is a 4nm octa-core mobile chipset.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 May 2024 15:22 IST
MediaTek Dimensity 8250 Mobile Chipset With 5G Integrations, AI Processing Launched

Photo Credit: MediaTek

The MediaTek Dimensity 8250 chipset features the Mali-G610 MC6 GPU

Highlights
  • The MediaTek Dimensity 8250 sports four Cortex-A78 cores
  • The chipset supports tri-band Wi-Fi 6E
  • It can support camera sensors up to 320-megapixel
MediaTek Dimensity 8250 SoC has been launched by the company. The new processor was built on TSMC's 4nm fabrication technology. It features a fully integrated 5G modem, support for artificial intelligence (AI) processing, and improved image processing capabilities. Based on the specifications, it packs four Cortex-A78 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores. It is also equipped with the Mali-G610 MC6 graphics processing unit (GPU). Notably, the Dimensity 8250 was launched less than a week after the tech giant unveiled its flagship-grade MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset.

As per an announcement made by the company on its website, the new Dimensity 8250 SoC is an octa-core chip with an Arm Cortex-A78 core clocked at 3.1GHz and three other Arm Cortex-A78 cores with clock speeds up to 3.0GHz. In addition, it also features four Arm Cortex-A55 cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.0GHz. It also gets an Arm Mali-G610 MC6 GPU. The Dimensity 8250 chipset supports up to quad-channel LPDDR5 6,400Mbps RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The chipset sports enhanced camera capabilities as well. As per the company, the MediaTek Dimensity 8250 can support primary camera sensors up to 320-megapixel. It can also drive a triple rear camera setup. Additionally, it uses AI to reduce noise in images and can provide up to 2X lossless zoom. For video recording, it can support recordings in up to 4K resolution and 60fps. It also offers 1080p resolution and 60fps video recording with anti-shake electronic image stabilisation (EIS).

Coming to AI capabilities, the new mobile processor can perform dedicated AI tasks and fusion processing. Without revealing the scores, the company claimed the new mobile processor displayed “excellent” ETHZ benchmark performance. Further, it is also said to meet the power requirements of smartphone brands in short bursts, thermal constraints, and power-sensitive scenarios.

Apart from this, the MediaTek Dimensity 8250 SoC comes with support for up to 120Hz WQHD+ or 180Hz full-HD+ display. It also supports HDR10+ video processing. Coming to connectivity, it gets a fully integrated 5G modem with support for SA, NSA, and 3CC sub-6GHz networks. It also features tri-band Wi-Fi 6E with a peak downlink speed of 4.7Gbps and up to Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Further reading: MediaTek, MediaTek Dimensity 8250
Akash Dutta
