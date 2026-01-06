Technology News
CES 2026: Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G16 and Zephyrus Duo 16 Launched, ROG G1000 Tags Along

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo is equipped with a 90Wh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 January 2026 16:46 IST
Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo features two 16-inch ROG Nebula HDR OLED touch displays with a 16:10 aspect ratio

Highlights
  • Asus ROG G1000 gaming desktop has a built-in AniMe Holo fan
  • Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 houses a 73Wh battery
  • Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 has a 90Wh battery
Asus has launched a new Zephyrus line-up at CES 2026 alongside a new ROG G1000 gaming desktop. The new ROG Zephyrus family includes the ROG Zephyrus G14, ROG Zephyrus G16 and ROG Zephyrus Duo. The Zephyrus G14 and G16 (GU606) feature Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors. The dual-screen ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 comes with the latest Intel processor and 3K ROG Nebula HDR OLED touchscreens with a 120Hz refresh rate. The ROG Zephyrus G14 houses a 73Wh battery, while the G16 has a 90Wh battery.

The company has yet to reveal the price details and availability details of the ROG Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G16, Zephyrus Duo 16 and ROG G1000. 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Features

The ROG Zephyrus G14 (GU405A) and ROG Zephyrus G16 (GU606) gaming laptops run on Windows 11 Pro. The former has a 14-inch 3K ROG Nebula HDR OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1100 nits brightness. The ROG Zephyrus G16 boasts a 16-inch 2.5K ROG Nebula HDR OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 240Hz refresh rate, and 1,100 nits peak brightness.

rog zephyrus g16 g14 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

Photo Credit: Asus

 

The ROG Zephyrus G14 runs on a next-generation Intel Core Ultra processor paired with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU. The ROG Zephyrus G16 also has the next-generation Intel Core Ultra processor under the hood, and it can be configured with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 laptop GPU. Both models carry up to 64GB of dual-channel LPDDR5X-8533 onboard memory and offer up to 2TB PCIe Gen4x4 SSD storage.

Both models have CNC aluminium chassis and a six-speaker system with two tweeters and four woofers. Both laptops offer Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 7, and a 1-zone RGB keyboard.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 houses a 73Wh battery and a 250W adapter. The ROG Zephyrus G16 has a 90Wh battery paired with a 250W adapter.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo Features

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo (GX651) dual-screen gaming laptop runs on Windows 11 Pro and features two 16-inch ROG Nebula HDR OLED touch displays with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1100 nits. It runs on the latest Intel processor paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 laptop GPU.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo packs up to 64GB of LPDDR5X-8533 onboard RAM and up to 2TB PCIe Gen 5 storage. It features a Bluetooth wireless keyboard. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0. It has a six-speaker setup featuring two tweeters and four woofers.

For connectivity, Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo has different ports, including two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C with DisplayPort 2.1 and Power Delivery 3.0, HDMI 2.1, a DC-in jack, an audio combo jack, and an SD card reader. Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo features a 90Wh battery and a 250W adapter.

Asus ROG G1000 Features

The Asus ROG G1000 gaming desktop has a built-in AniMe Holo fan that can project customizable holographic visuals. The AniMe Holo module is housed in an independent chamber to ensure airflow and eliminate noise. The desktop has ROG Thermal Atrium for thermal management.

asus rog g1000 ROG G1000

ROG G1000
Photo Credit: Asus

 

It channels fresh air through a 420mm AIO liquid cooler with three fans. The desktop comes with GPU options like the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090/5080, ROG Strix RTX 5070 Ti, or AMD Radeon 9070XT, alongside up to 128GB DDR5 RAM and a maximum 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. It has a 104L ATX chassis.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Asus ROG Zephyrus G16, Asus Zephyrus Duo 16, Asus ROG G1000, Asus, Asus ROG Zephyrus Series, Zephyrus ROG G1000, CES, CES 2026
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Vivo X200T Price Range Leaked Alongside Anticipated India Launch Timeline
OpenAI Says Over 40 Million Users Have Asked ChatGPT Healthcare Questions: Report

