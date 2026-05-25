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Asus VM441 AiO All-in-One Desktop PC Launched in India With 24-Inch Display, Snapdragon X Processor

The new Asus VM441 AiO all-in-one desktop PC ships with a wireless keyboard and mouse.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 May 2026 14:26 IST
Asus VM441 AiO All-in-One Desktop PC Launched in India With 24-Inch Display, Snapdragon X Processor

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus VM441 AiO features dual 3W front-facing stereo speakers

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Highlights
  • Asus VM441 AiO all-in-one desktop PC launched in India
  • Buyers of Asus VM441 AiO will get access to Microsoft Office Home 2024
  • Asus VM441 AiO all-in-one desktop PC runs on Windows 11 Home
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Asus VM441 AiO all-in-one desktop PC has been launched in India. The latest model is a Copilot+ PC, and it runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor with a dedicated Hexagon Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that is claimed to deliver up to 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS). It features a 24-inch display and is offered in two storage options. The Asus VM441 AiO sports 3W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Asus VM441 AiO Price in India

The Asus VM441 AiO is priced at Rs. 1,01,990 for the 512GB storage model. The 1TB storage variant costs Rs. 1,11,990. It is offered in a single White colour option. The new device will go on sale through Asus Exclusive Stores, Asus E-shop, Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, ROG Stores, and authorised retail stores.

Buyers of the Asus VM441 AiO will get access to Microsoft Office Home 2024, along with a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Basic with 100GB of OneDrive cloud storage.

Asus VM441 AiO Specifications

The Asus VM441 AiO all-in-one desktop PC runs on Windows 11 Home and has a 24-inch full HD touchscreen display with 100 percent sRGB colour coverage and 300 nits brightness, 88 percent screen-to-body ratio and 16:9 aspect ratio. It offers 178-degree viewing angles and has adjustable tilt support and a 22mm stand.

Asus has equipped the computer with an unspecified Snapdragon X processor, along with an Adreno GPU and Hexagon NPU, which is rated to deliver up to 45 TOPS NPU AI performance. It is offered in 512GB and 1TB storage options, alongside 16GB and 32GB LPDDR5x on-board RAM.

The Asus VM441 AiO features dual 3W front-facing stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. It has an inbuilt array microphone and offers AI-powered noise-cancelling technology to minimise background distractions. The PC has a 5-megapixel IR camera with Windows Hello facial recognition and an integrated privacy shutter. 

On the side, the Asus VM441 AiO has a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, microphones and a headphone jack. On the rear, it boasts three USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, a DC-in, and a Kensington lock.

For connectivity, the Asus VM441 AiO has Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E. The system weighs 5.47kg. It comes bundled with a wireless keyboard and mouse.

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Further reading: Asus VM441 AiO, Asus VM441, Asus VM441 Price in India, Asus VM441 Specifications, Asus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Asus VM441 AiO All-in-One Desktop PC Launched in India With 24-Inch Display, Snapdragon X Processor
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