IO Interactive Shares 007 First Light Opening Mission Gameplay After Leak

IO Interactive has shared gameplay from the opening section of 007 First Light after footage of the first mission leaked online over the weekend. The developer posted 13 minutes of gameplay from the launch version of the game after the game's introduction mission leaked online. IO said some users had obtained the physical disc copies of 007 First Light ahead of launch.

007 First Light Gameplay Shared After Leak

The new gameplay footage shows first 13 minutes of the opening mission from 007 First Light that introduces James Bond as a Royal Navy air crewman. IO Interactive has warned fans of spoilers present in the introduction section of the game. Those who want to experience 007 First Light without knowing the details of the game's opening should avoid watching the footage.

Leaked gameplay from the mission surfaced online over the weekend, and a video of the opening section of the game was uploaded to YouTube. The video has since been taken down after IO Interactive filed a copyright claim.

Since a few users got hold of the disc early, watch the first 13 minutes of the opening mission in 007 First Light, as intended on day 1.



Spoilers ahead, so if you'd rather save it for the in-game experience, best steer clear!



Last chance to Pre-order and get a free deluxe… pic.twitter.com/Sd4WMSDNyS — 007 First Light (@007GameIOI) May 24, 2026

007 First Light will launch across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X this week on May 27. Pre-ordering the game will grant players a free deluxe upgrade, allowing them 24-hour early access, starting May 26.

Earlier this month, IO Interactive confirmed that 007 First Light would run at 60fps on current-generation consoles on Performance mode. The game will also feature a 30fps Quality mode on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

This is also not the first time that 007 First Light has suffered a leak. Last month, a security flaw with the Indonesian Game Rating System (IGRS) led to a leak that featured major story spoilers, including the ending of the game. The leak reportedly included over an hour of footage from the James Bond action-adventure title.

007 First Light tells a standalone James Bond origin story, featuring a 26-year-old Bond recruited by the MI6. The spy starts off as a brash Royal Navy air crewman in the game before landing on MI6's training program, where he eventually works his way to ‘00' status. Players will have access to a variety of gadgets and guns, and will be able to employ both stealth and action-focussed gameplay styles to tackle missions.