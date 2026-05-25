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Google’s AI Overviews Reportedly Broke Down When Users Searched ‘Disregard’ or ‘Stop’

Google’s AI Overviews reportedly faced a brief glitch when users searched for specific keywords, such as disregard or stop.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 May 2026 15:05 IST
Google’s AI Overviews Reportedly Broke Down When Users Searched ‘Disregard’ or ‘Stop’

Photo Credit: Google

The issue appears to have been solved by Google

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Highlights
  • Several users took to social media platforms to complain about it
  • The error showed up just days after Google unveiled new Search experience
  • AI Overview’s chatbot was reportedly considering the keyword as a command
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Google Search's integrated artificial intelligence (AI) experience, AI Overviews, reportedly suffered a snag over the weekend. When users searched specific keywords, such as “disregard” or “stop,” the dedicated space is said to glitch and stop showing any information. This results in a wide blank space that users reportedly had to scroll past to see any results. The new glitch surfaced just days after the Mountain View-based tech giant announced the redesigned, AI feature-rich Search experience. Notably, the company has fixed the issue.

Google's AI Overviews Reportedly Hits a Snag

According to a Business Insider report, the AI Overviews in Search suffered a strange glitch on Friday. Several social media users shared screenshots of the Gemini-powered chatbot considering specific keywords as commands and responding accordingly. The biggest example of this was the word “disregard.” When users reportedly searched for it, instead of showing the meaning of the word as it does for other terms, the space responds with, “Understood. Let me know whenever you have a new prompt or question.”

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Reports have claimed that similar results were seen with words such as “stop,” “quit,” “ignore,” “look,” and “forget.” AI Overviews is supposed to act as an extension of Search and provide users with helpful information in a dedicated space right underneath the search box. However, the chatbot reportedly responded as if these words were shared as a direct command. In most cases, users found a blank space that had to be manually scrolled before the search results appeared.

It is likely that these words were among the edge cases of the code, which escaped the developer's eye. It is unclear if the glitch occurred recently or has been in the system since the beginning, but it went under the radar. However, it is speculated that the redesigned Search experience might have added the glitch in AI Overviews.

A Google spokesperson told the publication, "We're aware that AI Overviews are misinterpreting some action-related queries, and we're working on a fix, which will roll out soon.” Gadgets 360 staff members checked the reported keywords and found that AI Overviews is returning normal results without any issues.

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Further reading: Google, AI Overviews, Google Search, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
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