The Acer Aspire 5 AI packs a 53.8Wh lithium-ion battery and supports 65W charging over USB Type-C.
Photo Credit: Acer
Acer Aspire 5 AI laptop with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processors has been launched in India. The new laptop features a 14-inch WUXGA display, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. It runs Windows 11 Home and supports Copilot+ features. Acer has also equipped the laptop with Wi-Fi 6, a Full HD webcam with a privacy shutter, and 65W USB Type-C charging. The Aspire 5 AI is claimed to be designed as a thin-and-light laptop for productivity, content consumption, and light gaming.
The Acer Aspire 5 AI starts at Rs. 79,999 in India, the company confirmed in a press release. The laptop is offered in a Silver colour option. It will be available through Acer Exclusive Stores, the Acer India online store, Amazon India, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.
The Acer Aspire 5 AI sports a 14-inch WUXGA IPS display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The panel uses Acer ComfyView technology to reduce glare and improve visibility during extended use. The laptop is powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 and Intel Core Ultra 7 H-series processors. Acer lists one configuration with an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H chip featuring a base clock speed of 3.6GHz and boost speeds of up to 4.5GHz. It also carries Intel integrated graphics.
Acer says that the Aspire 5 AI can be configured with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD storage. The laptop runs Windows 11 Home 64-bit and is listed as a Copilot+ PC. For video calls, the device includes a full-HD webcam with a physical privacy shutter, built-in microphones, and dual stereo speakers with HD Audio support.
The Acer Aspire 5 AI also supports Wi-Fi 6 with support for 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax and Bluetooth 5.1 or newer connectivity. The laptop offers two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, including one full-function port and one port that supports charging. It also includes three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one HDMI port, an SD card reader, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Kensington lock slot.
The Acer Aspire 5 AI packs a 53.8Wh lithium-ion battery and supports 65W charging over USB Type-C. The Acer Aspire 5 AI features a 180-degree hinge, a backlit keyboard with an integrated Copilot key, and a multi-gesture precision touchpad that supports two-finger scrolling, pinch gestures, and multitasking commands. The retail box includes the laptop, a 65W power adapter, a power cable, and documentation. Acer bundles a one-year carry-in warranty with the device. The laptop measures 312.5 x 218.5 x 17.5mm and weighs approximately 1.2kg.
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