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Acer Aspire 5 AI Laptop With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Launched in India: Price, Features

The Acer Aspire 5 AI packs a 53.8Wh lithium-ion battery and supports 65W charging over USB Type-C.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 20 May 2026 14:30 IST
Acer Aspire 5 AI Laptop With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Aspire 5 AI is offered in a single Silver colourway

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Highlights
  • The Aspire 5 AI supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM
  • The laptop includes a Full HD webcam with shutter
  • The laptop supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1
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Acer Aspire 5 AI laptop with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processors has been launched in India. The new laptop features a 14-inch WUXGA display, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. It runs Windows 11 Home and supports Copilot+ features. Acer has also equipped the laptop with Wi-Fi 6, a Full HD webcam with a privacy shutter, and 65W USB Type-C charging. The Aspire 5 AI is claimed to be designed as a thin-and-light laptop for productivity, content consumption, and light gaming.

Acer Aspire 5 AI Price in India, Availability

The Acer Aspire 5 AI starts at Rs. 79,999 in India, the company confirmed in a press release. The laptop is offered in a Silver colour option. It will be available through Acer Exclusive Stores, the Acer India online store, Amazon India, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.

Acer Aspire 5 AI Features, Specifications

The Acer Aspire 5 AI sports a 14-inch WUXGA IPS display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The panel uses Acer ComfyView technology to reduce glare and improve visibility during extended use. The laptop is powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 and Intel Core Ultra 7 H-series processors. Acer lists one configuration with an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H chip featuring a base clock speed of 3.6GHz and boost speeds of up to 4.5GHz. It also carries Intel integrated graphics.

Acer says that the Aspire 5 AI can be configured with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD storage. The laptop runs Windows 11 Home 64-bit and is listed as a Copilot+ PC. For video calls, the device includes a full-HD webcam with a physical privacy shutter, built-in microphones, and dual stereo speakers with HD Audio support.

The Acer Aspire 5 AI also supports Wi-Fi 6 with support for 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax and Bluetooth 5.1 or newer connectivity. The laptop offers two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, including one full-function port and one port that supports charging. It also includes three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one HDMI port, an SD card reader, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Kensington lock slot.

The Acer Aspire 5 AI packs a 53.8Wh lithium-ion battery and supports 65W charging over USB Type-C. The Acer Aspire 5 AI features a 180-degree hinge, a backlit keyboard with an integrated Copilot key, and a multi-gesture precision touchpad that supports two-finger scrolling, pinch gestures, and multitasking commands. The retail box includes the laptop, a 65W power adapter, a power cable, and documentation. Acer bundles a one-year carry-in warranty with the device. The laptop measures 312.5 x 218.5 x 17.5mm and weighs approximately 1.2kg.

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Further reading: Acer Aspire 5 AI, Acer Aspire 5 AI Price in India, Acer Aspire 5 AI India Launch, Acer Aspire 5 AI Features, Acer
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Acer Aspire 5 AI Laptop With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Launched in India: Price, Features
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