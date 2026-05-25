Huawei Nova 16 series will be launched early next month, the company announced on Monday. On top of this, the lineup is now available for pre-order. The smartphone maker has also confirmed that the upcoming Nova 16 series will include the Huawei Nova 16 Pro. Reports suggest that the company will also launch the Huawei Nova 16 and Huawei Nova 16 Pro Max as part of the lineup. The tech firm has also teased the design of the Pro model, which is shown to feature a quad rear camera setup, paired with an LED flash. The phones will ship with the company's proprietary HarmonyOS mobile operating system.

Huawei Nova 16 Series Launch Details, Design Revealed

In a post on Weibo, the smartphone maker has confirmed that its latest Huawei Nova 16 series will be launched in China on June 1 at 12:08 pm (9:38 am IST). The company has also confirmed the presence of the Huawei Nova 16 Pro model in the lineup. Customers in China can also pre-order the Huawei Nova 16 series via the Huawei online store. The tech firm has also revealed the design of the Pro model.

Recently, a leak hinted that the Huawei Nova 16 series will also include the Nova 16 Pro Max, apart from the standard Nova 16 phone. The Huawei Nova 16 Pro Max is said to feature the largest display among the lot. Meanwhile, the Pro and the standard models will reportedly be offered in black, blue, gradient, and white colour options, while the Pro Max model is said to go on sale in black, blue, and white shades.

In terms of design, the Huawei Nova 16 Pro is shown to feature a quad rear camera system, paired with an LED flash. Three of the camera sensors will be placed inside one circular camera module, while the LED flash and another camera lens appear inside the second module, similar to its predecessor. Moreover, the phone will sport a flat rear panel, with the centred company branding placed at the bottom. A power button and volume controls appear on the right side of the phone, while the left side could be left clean.

The Huawei Nova 16 will succeed the Nova 15, which was launched in China in December 2025 at a starting price of CNY 2,699 (about Rs. 34,000) for the base variant with 256GB storage. The handset sports a 6.7-inch OLED display. It is powered by the company's Kirin 8020 chipset, coupled with up to 512GB of onboard storage and a 6,000mAh battery.