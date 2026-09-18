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Oppo K14 Plus 5G India Launch Officially Teased; Flipkart Availability Confirmed

The teaser image offers a glimpse of its flat-sided design and possible colour finishes.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 September 2026 13:37 IST
Oppo K14 Plus 5G India Launch Officially Teased; Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo K14 Plus 5G may launch in orange and silver finishes

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Highlights
  • Oppo K14 Plus 5G may pack a big battery
  • The smartphone will be sold through Flipkart
  • The handset will join the existing Oppo K14 series
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Oppo K14 Plus 5G is set to launch in India soon, with the company teasing the upcoming smartphone through a dedicated Flipkart microsite. The handset will join the Oppo K14 and K14x 5G, which debuted in India earlier this year, as well as the recently launched Oppo K14 Lite. Oppo has yet to reveal the launch date, price or specifications of the K14 Plus 5G, but its teaser highlights performance and durability while confirming 5G connectivity.

Oppo K14 Plus 5G Teased on Flipkart

Oppo has confirmed that the K14 Plus 5G will launch in India soon. The upcoming smartphone has been teased on a dedicated Flipkart microsite, confirming it will be sold through the e-commerce platform.

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The Flipkart microsite does not reveal any specifications yet, but the phone's name confirms support for 5G connectivity. Oppo is promoting the K14 Plus 5G with the tagline “Powered to Perform, Built to Last”, suggesting a focus on performance and durability. The company has not yet revealed details about the chipset or battery.

The promotional image shows the phone from the side, with flat edges and buttons visible on the frame. It is teased with orange and silver shades, although Oppo has not confirmed the colour options.

Oppo has yet to announce the launch date, price or specifications of the K14 Plus 5G. The company is expected to reveal more details ahead of the launch.

The Oppo K14 Plus 5G will join the Oppo K14 series, which already includes the Oppo K14 and Oppo K14x 5G, which debuted in the country in February and March, respectively.

Earlier this week, the company also unveiled the Oppo K14 Lite at Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB + 64GB option. The handset runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 and sports a 6.75-inch HD+ (720x1,570 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset, paired with a thermal graphite cooling area measuring up to 13,700 sq mm.

For optics, the Oppo K14 Lite carries a 13-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. It carries an IP64 rating for dust and water-splash resistance and packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging and reverse wired charging.

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OPPO K14 Lite

OPPO K14 Lite

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor Unisoc T7250
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
OPPO K14x 5G

OPPO K14x 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Rear design change feels like an upgrade
  • Long battery life
  • 45W fast charging
  • Display smoothness
  • Bad
  • Few hardware downgrades
  • Same chipset as last year
  • Expensive than predecessor, while having a few upgrades
Read detailed OPPO K14x 5G review
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Oppo, Oppo K14 Plus 5G, Oppo K14 Plus, Oppo K14 Series, Oppo K14, Oppo K14x 5G, Oppo K14 Lite
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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