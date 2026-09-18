Oppo K14 Plus 5G is set to launch in India soon, with the company teasing the upcoming smartphone through a dedicated Flipkart microsite. The handset will join the Oppo K14 and K14x 5G, which debuted in India earlier this year, as well as the recently launched Oppo K14 Lite. Oppo has yet to reveal the launch date, price or specifications of the K14 Plus 5G, but its teaser highlights performance and durability while confirming 5G connectivity.

Oppo K14 Plus 5G Teased on Flipkart

Oppo has confirmed that the K14 Plus 5G will launch in India soon. The upcoming smartphone has been teased on a dedicated Flipkart microsite, confirming it will be sold through the e-commerce platform.

The Flipkart microsite does not reveal any specifications yet, but the phone's name confirms support for 5G connectivity. Oppo is promoting the K14 Plus 5G with the tagline “Powered to Perform, Built to Last”, suggesting a focus on performance and durability. The company has not yet revealed details about the chipset or battery.

The promotional image shows the phone from the side, with flat edges and buttons visible on the frame. It is teased with orange and silver shades, although Oppo has not confirmed the colour options.

Oppo has yet to announce the launch date, price or specifications of the K14 Plus 5G. The company is expected to reveal more details ahead of the launch.

The Oppo K14 Plus 5G will join the Oppo K14 series, which already includes the Oppo K14 and Oppo K14x 5G, which debuted in the country in February and March, respectively.

Earlier this week, the company also unveiled the Oppo K14 Lite at Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB + 64GB option. The handset runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 and sports a 6.75-inch HD+ (720x1,570 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset, paired with a thermal graphite cooling area measuring up to 13,700 sq mm.

For optics, the Oppo K14 Lite carries a 13-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. It carries an IP64 rating for dust and water-splash resistance and packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging and reverse wired charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.