The iPhone 18 Pro series, which was announced during the Apple Surprise and Shine event, is now going on sale in India starting today. Pre-orders for the latest iPhone models opened on September 12, and the phones will be available to customers who pre-ordered through both online and offline channels. Apple is offering a bunch of interesting offers and cashback on the latest iPhone 18 Pro series. Here's everything you need to know about the latest iPhone models sale, price in India, where to buy, offers, and more.

iPhone 18 Pro Price in India

The iPhone 18 Pro India price starts at Rs. 1,64,900 for the base variant. Here's the complete breakdown of the prices of the iPhone 18 Pro:

Storage Price in India 256GB Rs. 1,64,900 512GB Rs. 1,89,900 1TB Rs. 2,39,900 2TB Rs. 3,14,900

iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India

The iPhone 18 Pro Max India price starts at Rs. 1,79,900 for the base variant. Here's the complete breakdown of the prices of the iPhone 18 Pro Max:

Storage Price in India 256GB Rs. 1,79,900 512GB Rs. 2,04,900 1TB Rs. 2,54,900 2TB Rs. 3,29,900

Both iPhones are available for purchase in Black, Silver, Glacier, and Burgundy colour options.

iPhone 18 Pro Series Bank Offers and Cashback

Apple is offering some interesting bank offers with the latest iPhone 18 Pro series. Customers can get up to Rs. 7,000 cashback on popular bank credit cards. One can get the discount on American Express, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI Card credit cards. Moreover, customers can also avail No Cost EMI for up to six months on eligible credit and debit cards at both online and offline stores. Interestingly, Apple is also offering up to Rs. 81,500 with its Trade-In programme on its official website.

iPhone 18 Pro Series: Where to Buy

The latest iPhone 18 Pro series is available for purchase from both online and offline channel partners. Customers can purchase the latest iPhones from Amazon, Flipkart, Apple India Store, and more. Moreover, one can also purchase the new iPhones from quick commerce applications like Swiggy, Blinkit, and Zepto.

Offline, you can buy the iPhone 18 Pro series from Apple authorised dealers, Apple Stores, and major electronics stores like Croma, Vijay Sales, and more.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)