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iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Sale Today: India Price, Offers, and Everything Else You Need to Know

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max go on sale today. Here’s what you need to know.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 September 2026 06:00 IST
iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Sale Today: India Price, Offers, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Apple

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Highlights
  • The iPhone 18 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 1,64,900
  • The iPhone 18 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs. 1,79,900
  • Here’s everything you need to know
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The iPhone 18 Pro series, which was announced during the Apple Surprise and Shine event, is now going on sale in India starting today. Pre-orders for the latest iPhone models opened on September 12, and the phones will be available to customers who pre-ordered through both online and offline channels. Apple is offering a bunch of interesting offers and cashback on the latest iPhone 18 Pro series. Here's everything you need to know about the latest iPhone models sale, price in India, where to buy, offers, and more.

iPhone 18 Pro Price in India

The iPhone 18 Pro India price starts at Rs. 1,64,900 for the base variant. Here's the complete breakdown of the prices of the iPhone 18 Pro:

VoltIphone 18 Pro Discussion
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Storage Price in India
256GB Rs. 1,64,900
512GB Rs. 1,89,900
1TB Rs. 2,39,900
2TB Rs. 3,14,900

iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India

The iPhone 18 Pro Max India price starts at Rs. 1,79,900 for the base variant. Here's the complete breakdown of the prices of the iPhone 18 Pro Max:

Storage Price in India
256GB Rs. 1,79,900
512GB Rs. 2,04,900
1TB Rs. 2,54,900
2TB Rs. 3,29,900

Both iPhones are available for purchase in Black, Silver, Glacier, and Burgundy colour options.

iPhone 18 Pro Series Bank Offers and Cashback

iphone 18 pro series

Apple is offering some interesting bank offers with the latest iPhone 18 Pro series. Customers can get up to Rs. 7,000 cashback on popular bank credit cards. One can get the discount on American Express, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI Card credit cards. Moreover, customers can also avail No Cost EMI for up to six months on eligible credit and debit cards at both online and offline stores. Interestingly, Apple is also offering up to Rs. 81,500 with its Trade-In programme on its official website.

iPhone 18 Pro Series: Where to Buy

The latest iPhone 18 Pro series is available for purchase from both online and offline channel partners. Customers can purchase the latest iPhones from Amazon, Flipkart, Apple India Store, and more. Moreover, one can also purchase the new iPhones from quick commerce applications like Swiggy, Blinkit, and Zepto.

Offline, you can buy the iPhone 18 Pro series from Apple authorised dealers, Apple Stores, and major electronics stores like Croma, Vijay Sales, and more.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What time do iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max go on sale in India?

The iPhone 18 Pro series will go on sale in India on September 18, 2026, at 8am IST. One can purchase the latest iPhones from both online and offline stores.

What is the cheapest iPhone 18 Pro Max price in India?

The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,79,900 for the base variant with 256GB of storage.

Is there a cashback offer on the iPhone 18 Pro?

Yes, there is a cashback offer of up to Rs. 7,000 on both the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Can I exchange my old iPhone for the iPhone 18 Pro?

Yes, with the Apple Trade-In programme, you can easily apply for an exchange offer of up to Rs. 81,500 depending on the device and its condition.

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Further reading: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro price in India, iPhone 18 Pro sale date, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro Max price in India, iPhone 18 Pro Max sale date, Apple
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
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