Technology News
English Edition

BenQ’s Monitor Sales Have Strange Connection With Rising Memory Prices: Rajeev Singh, MD, BenQ India

We met up with Rajeev Singh, MD, BenQ India and South Asia at its first India experience center launch to get all the answers.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 17 June 2026 20:29 IST
BenQ’s Monitor Sales Have Strange Connection With Rising Memory Prices: Rajeev Singh, MD, BenQ India

BenQ today opened its first exclusive monitor brand store in India at Lamington Road, Mumbai

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The BenQ store gives interested customers a chance to try and buy
  • The store has displays and setups showcasing their capabilities
  • It’s the brand’s attempt to expand its experiential retail footprint
Advertisement

BenQ currently has a number of monitors on sale in India that cater to a variety of customers. There's monitors with built-in calibrators supporting wide Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 coverage, and offering Pantone Validated accuracy. Those built for content creators engineered for video editors and YouTubers, combining cinema-standard colour coverage and USB-C connectivity. The brand's ZOWIE and MOBIUZ series offer displays with excellent motion clarity as well. And there are even models for programmers, Mac users that cater to the Apple ecosystem with Nano Gloss panels.

The company today opened its first exclusive monitor brand store at Mumbai's PC and electronics hub, Lamington Road. The store has a number of professional and gaming monitors on display and so, we had to ask… Why now? Why Mumbai? And why open a store just to showcase monitors? Thankfully, Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia was available and ready with answers.

VoltBenq Discussion
Explore More...

“Mumbai is a very big market for us. And also in Mumbai, there is a well-known electronics hub like Lamington Road. In India, there are only a few markets where you have this kind of a large hub, which is similar to Delhi's Nehru Place.” Mr. Singh claimed that the brand wanted to set up a store at a place where people are already coming to buy specific hardware. This store won't cater to the casual PC buyer. BenQ is well aware and this is why it showcases all of the brand's high-end monitors at its store. “These are the monitors that people need to really see, touch, and feel. Our buyers who look to purchase such monitors will have questions. So automatically, a brand store like this becomes a good place to experience and get any doubts cleared before purchasing one.”

benq rajeev singh mumbai gadgets 360 BenQ

Center - Mr. Rajeev Singh, MD, BenQ India & South Asia, Left and right - Vinod Jain and Anil Jain, Proprietors, Nexus Infosys

 

Singh added that “the monitor market in India has really changed in the last 4 to 5 years. Several new segments have emerged compared to the low and mid-end hardware sold in the past. And these shifts are all due to specialised applications. When a buyer looks to buy a monitor today, they are looking for something very specific. It's no longer a general purpose purchase like before as they need a monitor to do specific things for them (coding, gaming, design). And BenQ has a variety of monitors specially designed for professionals and the gamer.”

BenQ also claims that the use case for monitors has also changed. From just being plugged into PCs, they can now be plugged into iPhones, iPads, gaming consoles and so on. “Pockets are growing bigger, spending capacity has also increased. But at the same time, the kind of work that people have for monitors has changed. That's why they are putting more money into buying these kinds of monitors. If that were not the case, they would not put so much money into such components.” said Singh. And so the idea of opening a physical store where its customers can experience the brand's monitors first hand, and then make an informed purchase makes perfect sense.

Rising memory prices don't directly affect monitors. “We are seeing a growth of over 30 percent in India, which according to me is proper growth.” said Singh. “When it comes to high-end PCs, yes, there it has impacted to a certain extent. But for those who have set aside a budget to upgrade this year, they will find better value in buying a monitor now because of the value and the price.”

The Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia said that size-wise, it's currently seeing a trend where the market is shifting from 24 to 27 inches. “We believe that there is a market in India for these. And that's a big change. About 5 years ago, the largest size segment used to be 18.5 inches. From there, it shifted to 21, then to 24, and now to 27 inches. That's a lot of transition in a short period!” With work from home also now becoming common, buyers need a monitor that's good for work, gaming and possibly for entertainment. The price rise for monitors is still very less in comparison to memory or graphics cards, or even the other way around. So, right now we see customers spending on upgrading a monitor, and delaying their spending for other components.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BenQ, BenQ MOBIUZ, BenQ Zowie Gaming Monitor, BenQ Store Mumbai
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Google Extends Android's Parental Controls Beyond Pixel Phones With Android 17
OnePlus 15R Now Available in New 16GB RAM Variant in India With Higher Price Tag: Specifications, Features

Related Stories

BenQ’s Monitor Sales Have Strange Connection With Rising Memory Prices: Rajeev Singh, MD, BenQ India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y500 4G Global Launch Teased, Here's Where It Might Arrive First
  2. Honor X80 Pro Max Display Details Teased Before Official Launch
  3. iPhone 18 Pro Max Could Fit Existing iPhone 17 Pro Max Cases
  4. The OnePlus 15R Is Now Available in a New 16GB RAM Variant at This Price
  5. Motorola Razr Fold Review: The Best First-Generation Foldable Ever Made?
  6. OnePlus N6 Confirmed to Launch in India With an 8,000mAh Battery
  7. You Can Now Download Android 17 on These Devices
  8. BenQ Opens Its First Monitor Brand Store in Mumbai
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Discover Giant Planet Formation Around Supermassive Black Holes
  2. EA Sports FC 26, Call of Duty: Vanguard and More Coming to Xbox Game Pass This Month
  3. Vivo Y500 4G Global Launch Teased; Confirmed to Debut With 8,100mAh Battery
  4. WhatsApp Working on Voice Note Widget for Quick Access via Android Home Screen
  5. Honor X80 Pro Max Teased With 10,000 Nits Display Ahead of June 22 Launch
  6. Binance Defends EU Licence Compliance Following Reports of Possible Rejection
  7. OnePlus 15R Now Available in New 16GB RAM Variant in India With Higher Price Tag: Specifications, Features
  8. Google Extends Android's Parental Controls Beyond Pixel Phones With Android 17
  9. iPhone 18 Pro Max Dummies Hint at Case Compatibility With iPhone 17 Pro Max Despite Thicker Camera Bump
  10. Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n Design Renders, Key Specifications Leaked; Nvidia RTX Spark-Powered Laptop Could Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »