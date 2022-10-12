Technology News
Chip Manufacturing, Global Supply Chains to Be Secure if Taiwan Remains Safe, Minister Says

Taiwan Minister for Economic Affairs Wang Mei-Hua said the country is keen for more cooperation with the US to ensure resilient supply chains.

By Reuters |  Updated: 12 October 2022 16:24 IST
Wang will visit US tech firms that are major customers of Taiwanese semiconductor companies

Highlights
  • Taiwan produces the vast majority of world's most advanced computer chips
  • She said Taiwan is keen for more cooperation between Taiwan and the US
  • TSMC is the world's largest contract chipmaker

Taiwanese Minister for Economic Affairs Wang Mei-Hua said on a visit to the United States on Tuesday that if Taiwan remains safe, global supply chains of vital semiconductors would also be secure.

Wang made the comments at an event hosted by Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies, as China steps up military pressure on Taiwan, which produces the vast majority of the world's most advanced computer chips.

Wang is in the United States this week to respond to what her office called "concerns" about supply chains and geopolitical issues and to visit US tech firms that are major customers of Taiwanese semiconductor companies.

She said Taiwan is keen for more cooperation between Taiwan and the United States to ensure resilient supply chains.

Wang said that given Taiwan's key role in the high-tech sector, China would also be impacted should it interfere in Taiwan.

She said that if the world's largest contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (TSMC), were to be taken over by military force, this would stop its operations. Wang also cited US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as saying that if anything were to happen to Taiwan the impact on the global economy would be "devastating."

"I would like to put it in another way," she said. "If Taiwan is safe, the global supply chain will also be secure. This is in the world's greatest interest for Taiwan to work with US and other allies to maintain the most efficient production."

Wang said Taiwan appreciated bipartisan support in the US Congress for strengthened Taiwan-US relations and reiterated comments from Taipei on U.S. legislation to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made with US equipment, saying that Taiwanese firms would follow international regulations.

Asked whether Taiwan was concerned that US government subsidies to encourage reshoring of chip manufacturing could lessen US reliance on Taiwan, she said the Taiwanese semiconductor supply chain was "very, very concrete" having been built up over more than 40 years.

"We have a very huge supply chain in Taiwan, that is difficult to duplicate, or difficult to replace." she said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Wang Mei Hua, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
