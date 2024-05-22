Technology News

CyberPowerPC Enters India, Will Introduce Its Gaming Rigs and Configurators in the Market

The company also announced its joint venture with Creative Newtech for its India division.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 May 2024 19:27 IST
CyberPowerPC Enters India, Will Introduce Its Gaming Rigs and Configurators in the Market

Photo Credit: CyberPowerPC

Vishal Parekh, former CMO of Nodwin Gaming has been appointed as the COO of CyberPowerPC

Highlights
  • CyberPowerPC India launch marks its first foray into Asia
  • The gaming PC company was founded in 1998
  • CyberPowerPC sells prebuilt PCs and gaming laptops
CyberPowerPC, a California-based gaming PC company, officially entered India on Wednesday following the announcement of CyberPowerPC India, a joint venture between the parent company and Indian company Creative Newtech. This initiative marks the company's first foray into Asia. The company has confirmed that it will introduce its lineup of gaming rigs and gaming configurators in the country. The company has also hired the former head of marketing at Nodwin Gaming to lead its India business. Its India website has listed products available for pre-orders.

At the launch of the India division, Eric Cheung, Founder and CEO of CyberPowerPC said, “We have been keenly observing the Indian gaming market for a while, and this seemed like the perfect opportunity for us to launch in the country. The Indian gaming market is poised for exponential growth, and we believe our more than 25 years of experience and expertise will contribute to this growing industry.”

The company has also appointed Vishal Parekh, the former Chief Marketing Officer of Nodwin Gaming as its Chief Operating Officer in India. CyberPowerPC India also confirmed that Parekh will lead the operations in the country.

Founded in 1998, CyberPowerPC offers prebuilt gaming PCs, gaming laptops, and its online configurator. It offers GPUs and CPUs from leading brands as well as its own Tracer series of gaming laptops. Based on its US website listing, it is currently selling Tracer VIII Ultra with Intel Core-i714700HX processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6 GPU. The system is paired with a 6GB LPDDR5 SODIMM RAM and 1TB M2 SSD inbuilt storage. This laptop is currently priced at $1,339 (roughly Rs. 1,11,000). However, whether it will be made available in India is unclear.

At the announcement of the joint venture, Ketan Patel, Chairman and MD of Creative Newtech said, “We take pride in bringing globally trusted brands to India, and are thrilled to partner with CyberPowerPC to deliver their extensive lineup to the vibrant community of Indian gamers. Our combined expertise propels our shared vision to introduce top-tier gaming technology to the rapidly expanding Indian market, ensuring immersive and state-of-the-art gaming experiences for all.”

CyberPowerPC Enters India, Will Introduce Its Gaming Rigs and Configurators in the Market
