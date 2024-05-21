Technology News
  • Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Becomes PlayStation's Biggest Single Player Launch on Steam

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Becomes PlayStation's Biggest Single-Player Launch on Steam

Ghost of Tsushuma has recorded a peak of 77,154 concurrent players on Steam, beating the all-time peak of God of War.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 May 2024 13:00 IST
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Becomes PlayStation's Biggest Single-Player Launch on Steam

Photo Credit: Sony

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will take up 75GB of storage space on PC

Highlights
  • Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut includes the Iki island expansion
  • The game released on PC on May 16
  • Ghost of Tsushima on PC comes with the new PlayStation Overlay
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut has become PlayStation's biggest single-player launch on Steam. Despite the issues surrounding PSN connectivity requirement that led the game to being delisted from Steam in over 170 countries, Ghost of Tsushima is a hit on PC. Since its launch on May 16, the game has recorded a peak of 77,154 concurrent players on Steam, beating the all-time peak of Sony's previous biggest single-player title, God of War.

SteamDB, a site that shows active player counts across games on Valve's storefront, showed that Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut had reached an all-time peak concurrent player count of 77,154 within days of launch. The player numbers make the action-adventure title the biggest single-player PlayStation launch on Steam. The distinction was previously held by God of War, which launched on PC in January 2022. The game has an all-time peak concurrent player count of 73,529 on Steam.

Ghost of Tsushima is seeing a healthy player count since its PC launch, climbing the charts on Steam. At the time of writing, the game as 32,024 concurrent players on the service. The game's success on Steam comes after its launch was marked by controversy over a requirement for users to link their PlayStation Network account to Steam in order to play the game's Legends mode.

Ahead of the game's release, Steam, Epic Games Store and GMG reportedly cancelled pre-orders for the PC port and refunded players in countries where PSN was not officially available. The move came after Ghost of Tsushima developer Sucker Punch confirmed that while the game's single-player campaign could be played without signing up and linking a PSN account, Steam players would have to link their PSN account to access the Legends online multiplayer mode.

Ghost of Tsushima was also reportedly delisted from PC digital storefronts in over 170 non-PSN countries. It's worth noting that the game comes with the new PlayStation Overlay, which essentially brings the PS5 interface to PC and lets players access their PlayStation account, friend list, Trophies and more. The overlay is an optional feature.

While the open-world title is now Sony's biggest single-player launch on Steam, it remains far behind the top spot if live service titles are included in consideration. Sony's Helldivers 2, which launched simultaneously on PS5 and PC in February, has become a phenomenon on PC, breaking Steam records to become one of the most played games on the platform. The co-op shooter is now also the fastest selling PlayStation title, selling 12 million units in first 12 weeks since release.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, Steam, PlayStation, Sony, PS5, PC
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
