The Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo come with an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 May 2024 19:24 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo come in black, blue, and green colour options

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo supports dual-device connectivity
  • The wireless earphones support Google Fast Pair
  • The Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo can offer up to 32 hours of battery life
Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo neckband-style earphones were launched in India on Wednesday, May 22. The wireless earphones come with 13.4mm dynamic bass drivers and offer up to 32 hours of battery life. They support Google Fast Pair and dual-device connection. They are also equipped with noise-cancellation features that are claimed to improve phone calls. The earphones are currently available for purchase in the country and were introduced alongisde the Realme Buds Air 6 and the Realme GT 6T.

Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo price in India, availability

The Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo are currently retailing in India at Rs. 1,299. They are available for purchase via the Realme India e-store, Amazon, and Flipkart. The wireless neckband-style earphones are offered in three colour options - Black, Blue, and Green. 

As part of their first sale offer, the Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo can be bought at a discounted rate of Rs. 1,199 till 11:59pm on May 23. 

Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo specifications, features

The Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo are equipped with 13.4mm dynamic bass drivers that are said to offer middle and high-frequency sounds with more clarity than other smaller drivers. The earphones also come with support for AI-backed environmental noise cancellation (ENC) claimed to offer clearer voice calls.

Realme's new wireless earphones come with 45ms ultra-low latency. They come with Bluetooth 5.4, Google Fast Pair, and dual-device connection support. With dual-device connection, users can pair two devices to the earphones at once, for instance, a smartphone and a laptop.  

The Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo are claimed to offer up to 32 hours of battery life. According to Realme, a 10 minute charge is said to provide 6 hours of playback time. The earphones have an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance. The earbuds offer a magnetic connection feature that pauses music when stuck together and auto play music when pulled apart. The neckband-style earphones weigh 35g.  

Further reading: Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo , Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo India launch, Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo price in India, Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo specifications, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
