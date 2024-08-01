Technology News
Dell Latitude 7455 Copilot+ AI PC With Snapdragon X-Series Chips Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Dell Latitude 7455 is claimed to offer up to 22 hours of local video playback on a single charge.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 August 2024 16:13 IST
Dell Latitude 7455 Copilot+ AI PC With Snapdragon X-Series Chips Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Dell

Dell Latitude 7455 is offered in a Titan Grey colourway

Highlights
  • Dell Latitude 7455 sports a 14-inch QHD+ IPS anti-glare touch screen
  • The laptop supports up to 1TB of PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage
  • The Dell Latitude 7455 comes with support for 65W AC adapter
Dell Latitude 7455 was launched in India on Thursday. The laptop supports Copilot+ features on Windows 11 and is powered by Qualcomm's latest Arm processors — the Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus. The laptop supports AI features like Cocreator and Live Captions that are touted to improve user productivity. The laptop is claimed to offer a local video playback time of up to 22 hours. It flaunts an aluminium chassis and comes with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.

Dell Latitude 7455 Price in India

Dell Latitude 7455 price in India starts at Rs. 1,49,990 and is currently available for purchase in the country via the Dell India website.

The laptop is offered in a Titan Grey shade and should also be available for purchase via e-commerce websites and retail stores across the country. 

Dell Latitude 7455 Specifications, Features

The newly launched Dell Latitude 7455 sports a 14-inch Quad-HD+ (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) IPS touchscreen anti-glare display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 400nits of peak brightness and ComfortView Plus Low Blue Light certification. The laptop is offered in two processor variants — Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus, paired with an Adreno 740 GPU. It is available with up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage.

The laptop offers support for Copilot+ AI features and the neural processing unit (NPU) is said to increase the overall efficiency of the laptop which features AI-backed functionality. Users can employ Cocreator to generate AI images from prompts, or use Live Captions to translate live or pre-recorded audio from a list of 44 languages to English. The Windows Studio effects can also help users adjust lighting or filters during a video call.

The Dell Latitude 7455 is equipped with a Full-HD IR camera, quad speakers with Qualcomm Aqstic Speaker Max technology and Neural Noise Cancellation that is claimed to improve the video calling experience. The laptop packs a 54Wh battery that can be charged using a 65W AC adapter over a USB Type-C port.

Other connectivity options for the Dell Latitude 7455 include Wi-Fi 7, 5G, and Bluetooth 5.4. The laptop is equipped with two USB Type-C USB 4.0 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, one universal audio jack and one microSD card reader. It measures 314 x 16.9 x 223.75mm in size and weighs 1.44kg.

Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Dell Latitude 7455 Copilot+ AI PC With Snapdragon X-Series Chips Launched in India: Price, Specifications
