Samsung confirmed the existence of its upcoming proprietary mobile chipset – the Exynos 2500 – during an earnings call with its investors on Thursday. As per the company, the chipset will be developed by Samsung System's large-scale integration (LSI) division. In the second half of the year, the South Korean technology conglomerate aims to maintain a stable supply of Exynos 2500 SoC for its “flagship products”.

Exynos 2500 SoC Details

According to Samsung, the Exynos 2500 will be a chipset fabricated on a 3-nanometre process. It will be developed based on the company's Gate-All-Around (GAA) transistor architecture which is claimed to improve performance by 23 percent while also reducing power usage by 45 percent. While the company did not name any specific devices, it highlighted the need for a stable supply of this chipset for its “flagship products” in 2H 2024.

It is speculated that the Exynos 2500 SoC could power the Samsung Galaxy S25 series in select regions. Notably, Samsung uses its in-house chipsets in certain markets, and Qualcomm's SoCs in some markets. The Galaxy S24 lineup in India featured the Exynos 2400 SoC, whereas the Galaxy S24 Ultra came with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Samsung chipset.

In addition to ensuring a supply of its proprietary chipset, Samsung said that it also aims to expand the application of 200-megapixel image sensors in smartphone cameras from wide to telephoto.

Samsung's Plans for 2H 2024

During the earnings call, the company revealed that it registered quarter-on-quarter growth in the mobile market. Strong demand for its flagship handsets, timely supply of new products and increased sales of rigid panels were claimed to be the major contributing factors.

While it expects its premium smartphone segment to grow in the second half of 2024, it anticipates a slowdown in the mass segment. It announced plans to drive its revenue by expanding sales of flagship smartphones and ecosystem products. Samsung said that it expects the Galaxy S24 series to maintain its current growth trajectory, which is claimed to be bolstered by the company's marketing efforts.