Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Confirms Exynos 2500 SoC, Aims to Ensure Stable Supply of the Chipset for ‘Flagship Products’

Samsung Confirms Exynos 2500 SoC, Aims to Ensure Stable Supply of the Chipset for ‘Flagship Products’

It is speculated that Exynos 2500 chipset could power the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series in select regions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 August 2024 13:53 IST
Samsung Confirms Exynos 2500 SoC, Aims to Ensure Stable Supply of the Chipset for ‘Flagship Products’

Photo Credit: Samsung

Exynos is the proprietary mobile chipset developed by Samsung Foundry for its smartphones

Highlights
  • Samsung confirmed the existence of its Exynos 2500 chipset
  • It will be fabricated on a 3-nanometre process by Samsung LSI
  • The company will expand application of its 200-megapixel image sensors
Advertisement

Samsung confirmed the existence of its upcoming proprietary mobile chipset – the Exynos 2500 – during an earnings call with its investors on Thursday. As per the company, the chipset will be developed by Samsung System's large-scale integration (LSI) division. In the second half of the year, the South Korean technology conglomerate aims to maintain a stable supply of Exynos 2500 SoC for its “flagship products”.

Exynos 2500 SoC Details

According to Samsung, the Exynos 2500 will be a chipset fabricated on a 3-nanometre process. It will be developed based on the company's Gate-All-Around (GAA) transistor architecture which is claimed to improve performance by 23 percent while also reducing power usage by 45 percent. While the company did not name any specific devices, it highlighted the need for a stable supply of this chipset for its “flagship products” in 2H 2024.

It is speculated that the Exynos 2500 SoC could power the Samsung Galaxy S25 series in select regions. Notably, Samsung uses its in-house chipsets in certain markets, and Qualcomm's SoCs in some markets. The Galaxy S24 lineup in India featured the Exynos 2400 SoC, whereas the Galaxy S24 Ultra came with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Samsung chipset. 

In addition to ensuring a supply of its proprietary chipset, Samsung said that it also aims to expand the application of 200-megapixel image sensors in smartphone cameras from wide to telephoto.

Samsung's Plans for 2H 2024

During the earnings call, the company revealed that it registered quarter-on-quarter growth in the mobile market. Strong demand for its flagship handsets, timely supply of new products and increased sales of rigid panels were claimed to be the major contributing factors.

While it expects its premium smartphone segment to grow in the second half of 2024, it anticipates a slowdown in the mass segment. It announced plans to drive its revenue by expanding sales of flagship smartphones and ecosystem products. Samsung said that it expects the Galaxy S24 series to maintain its current growth trajectory, which is claimed to be bolstered by the company's marketing efforts.

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Exynos, Samsung Chipsets, Samsung earnings, Samsung LSI Business
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Gemma 2 2B AI Model Released by Google DeepMind, Said to Outperform GPT 3.5 Models in Benchmark

Related Stories

Samsung Confirms Exynos 2500 SoC, Aims to Ensure Stable Supply of the Chipset for ‘Flagship Products’
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 With 50-Megapixel Camera, MIL-810H Rating Debuts in India
  2. Google Pixel 9 Series May Not Get Latest Android 15 at Launch
  3. Vu Vibe QLED TV With Integrated Soundbar Launched in India: See Price
  4. iPhone 16 Dummy Units Leak Showing New Design, These Five Colour Options
  5. HMD 225 4G Details Leaked: See Design, Colour Options and Key Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Confirms Exynos 2500 SoC, Aims to Ensure Stable Supply of the Chipset for ‘Flagship Products’
  2. Gemma 2 2B AI Model Released by Google DeepMind, Said to Outperform GPT 3.5 Models in Benchmark
  3. Getty Images Upgrades Its AI-Powered Image Generation Model, Adds Modification Capabilities
  4. Google Pixel 9 Series Will Reportedly Miss Out on Android 15 at Launch; Storage, Charging Details Tipped
  5. Motorola Edge 50 With 50-Megapixel Sony-Lytia 700C Camera, IP68 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Vu Vibe QLED TV With Integrated Soundbar Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Knox Rolls Out Private Sharing for Quick Share and Enhanced Data Protection Features
  8. Vivo X200 Camera, Display Details Leak Online; Tipped to Get 50-Megapixel Main Rear Camera
  9. iOS 17.6 Update Brings Apple Emergency SOS Via Satellite Feature to iPhone Users in Japan
  10. Apple Intelligence AI Summarise Feature Rolls Out to Safari With iOS 18.1 Developer Beta
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »