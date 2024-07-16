Technology News

Dell XPS 13, Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ AI PCs Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Dell XPS 13 laptop starts at the price of Rs. 1,39,990.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 July 2024 19:45 IST
Dell XPS 13, Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ AI PCs Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Both laptops feature a dedicated Microsoft Copilot key

  • Dell Inspiron 14 Plus starts at the price of Rs. 1,15,590
  • The Dell XPS 13 is equipped with the Snapdragon X series chipset
  • The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus features up to 32GB LPDDR5X RAM
Dell XPS 13 and Dell Inspiron 14 Plus were launched in India as the first Copilot+ PCs by the company on Tuesday (July 16). The refreshed laptops are equipped with the Snapdragon X series chipsets that come with a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) offering up to 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS). These devices will also get Microsoft Copilot artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot integrated within the Windows 11 operating system. These will also come with other AI features such as Cocreator, Live Captions, and Windows Studio effects.

Dell XPS 13, Inspiron 14 Plus Price and Availability

The Dell XPS 13 price starts at Rs. 1,39,990. The highest-end variant is priced at Rs. 1,69,990. The laptop will be available in three different chipset and storage variants, however, the company did not specify them. On the other hand, the base variant of the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus is priced at Rs. 1,15,590 whereas the top-end model can be purchased at Rs. 1,19,590. The laptop will be available in two variants.

Both Copilot+ PCs are available to purchase across the company website, Croma, Reliance Retail, Vijay Sales, and Amazon. Dell is also offering a one-year extended warranty worth Rs. 4,999 and cashback worth Rs. 10,000 with leading banks with XPS 13. With Inspiron 14 Plus, consumers will get a one-year extended warranty worth Rs. 999 and cashback worth Rs. 5,000 with leading banks.

Dell XPS 13, Inspiron 14 Plus Specifications

The refreshed Dell XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus laptops are equipped with Snapdragon X series chipsets. The XPS 13 will be available with either Snapdragon X1 Plus (10 cores and up to 3.4GHz clock speed) or Snapdragon X1 Elite (12 cores and up to 4.0GHz clock speed) processors. On the other hand, the Inspiron 14 Plus will feature either an X Elite SoC with 12 cores and up to 3.4GHz clock speed or an X Plus SoC with 10 cores and up to 3.4GHz clock speed.

The chipsets will also feature Qualcomm Hexagon NPU capable of delivering up to 45 TOPS, and Qualcomm's Adreno GPU. The XPS 13 will be configured with up to 64GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 2TB M.2 2280 Gen4 PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The Inspiron 14 Plus will be paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 2230 Gen 4 PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

Coming to the display, the Inspiron 14 Plus features a 14-inch QHD+ (2560x1600 pixels) touch screen display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The XPS 13 features a 13.4-inch OLED 3K (2880x1800 pixels) touch screen display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is also available in an IPS LCD configuration.

For connectivity, the XPS 13 comes with 2 USB Type-C ports. The Inspiron 14 Plus has a USB 3.2 Type-A port, two USB Type-C ports, and an audio jack for headphones and microphones. The former is backed by a 55Whr battery while the latter gets a 54Whr battery.

Further reading: Dell XPS 13, Dell Inspiron 14 Plus, Dell, Laptops, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI PC, Copilot, Copilot Plus PC
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta

