  Dell XPS 13, XPS 14, XPS 16 Refreshed With Intel Core Ultra CPUs, Inbuilt AI Features: Price, Specifications

Dell XPS 13, XPS 14, XPS 16 Refreshed With Intel Core Ultra CPUs, Inbuilt AI Features: Price, Specifications

Dell XPS 16 is available with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 January 2024 17:00 IST
Dell XPS 13, XPS 14, XPS 16 Refreshed With Intel Core Ultra CPUs, Inbuilt AI Features: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Dell

Dell XPS 13, XPS 14, and XPS 16 models are offered in Graphite and Platinum colour options

Highlights
  • Dell introduces new AI-backed features into these XPS models
  • These laptops are expected to launch within the first quarter of 2024
  • Dell XPS 16 comes with up to GeForce RTX 4070 GPUs
Dell has refreshed some of its XPS laptops ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 that's scheduled to be held from January 9 to January 12. The Dell XPS 13, XPS 14, and XPS 16 laptops now come with Intel Core Ultra processors that are equipped with Intel AI Boost Neural Processing Unit (NPU). These NPUs are said to increase support for inbuilt AI-backed features. The XPS 14 and XPS 16 are equipped with a Windows Hello-compliant fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button. These laptops are pre-installed with Windows 11 and support Microsoft-backed AI chatbot Copilot. The models will soon be available in the US and Canada.

Dell XPS 13, XPS 14, XPS 16 price

In a blog post, Dell confirmed that the XPS 13 will start at $1,299.99 (roughly Rs. 1,08,200), while the XPS 14 and XPS 16 will start at $1,699.99 (roughly Rs. 1,41,500) and $1,899.99 (roughly Rs. 1,58,100), respectively. The models are offered in Graphite and Platinum colour options. The availability of these laptops is expected to be announced at the upcoming CES 2024.

Dell XPS 13 specifications

The Dell XPS 13 is offered with either a 13.4-inch full-HD+ (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) InfinityEdge non-touch display or a 13.4-inch QHD+ (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) InfinityEdge touch display, with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and peak brightness level of 500 nits. It is also available in a 13.4-inch 3K+ (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) InfinityEdge touch display option with a refresh rate of up to 60Hz.

Users will be able to configure this model with either Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 125H, Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 155H, or Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 165H paired with Intel Arc graphics, up to 64GB of LPDDR5X dual channel RAM, and up to 4TB of PCIe 4 SSD. The laptop carries a 55Wh battery with a 60W AC adapter and ExpressCharge 1.0 support.

Dell XPS 14 specifications

Next up, the Dell XPS 14 gets a 14.5-inch full-HD+ (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) InfinityEdge non-touch screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a 14.5-inch 3K+ (3,200 x 2,000 pixels) InfinityEdge touch-enabled panel option. The model comes in variants of either an Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 155H or an Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 165H paired with Intel Arc Graphics or Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. It supports up to 64GB of LPDDR5X dual channel RAM and up to 4TB PCIe 4 SSD. It is backed by a 69.5Wh battery with support for 60W charging for the Intel graphics variant and 100W charging for the Nvidia GPU option.

Dell XPS 16 specifications

Finally, the Dell XPS 16 is available in options of a 16.3-inch full-HD+ (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) InfinityEdge non-touch panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a 16.3-inch 4K+ (3,840 x 2,400 pixels) InfinityEdge touch display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. The CPU variants offered with this model are - Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 155H, Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 165H, and Intel Core Ultra 9. The chipsets can be paired with an Intel Arc Graphics, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, a GeForce RTX 4060, or a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. The laptop supports up to 64GB of LPDDR5X dual channel RAM and up to 4TB PCIe 4 SSD. It packs a 99.5Wh battery with 130W charging support.



Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 14, Dell XPS 16, Dell XPS 13 specifications, Dell XPS 14 specifications, Dell XPS 16 specifications, Dell XPS 13 price, Dell XPS 14 price, Dell XPS 16 price, CES 2024, Dell
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs Exynos 2400: Benchmarks Hint Samsung's Chip May Be Almost as Fast as Its Competitor
Visa Plans Web3 Loyalty Service With Gamified Giveaways, Immersive Treasure Hunts

Dell XPS 13, XPS 14, XPS 16 Refreshed With Intel Core Ultra CPUs, Inbuilt AI Features: Price, Specifications
