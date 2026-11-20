Huawei has officially teased the Watch Air ahead of its upcoming launch in China. The smartwatch is set to debut later this month alongside the company's new foldable smartphone and other products. It will feature a slim titanium body measuring just 6.9mm in thickness, with a square display and narrow bezels. Huawei has also shown the watch in three colour options, but has yet to reveal its price or confirm the full specifications.

Huawei Watch Air Launch, Features

Huawei's teaser shows the Watch Air with a square display and slim 1.4mm borders. The smartwatch has a glossy titanium body and sapphire glass protection for the screen. At 6.9mm thick, it is expected to be Huawei's thinnest smartwatch yet.

The company has shown the upcoming watch in silver, light gold and black titanium finishes. The teaser suggests buyers will also have a choice of strap styles, including silicone, woven, and Milanese metal options.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims that the smartwatch could feature a 1.92-inch AMOLED display with LTPO 2.0 technology. The panel is said to offer peak brightness of 3,500 nits and an 86 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The Huawei Watch Air is also tipped to weigh around 27g and use a high-silicon stacked battery that could last up to seven days. An earlier leak had pointed to a shorter battery life of around five days. The tipster also suggests that the smartwatch could offer health tracking features similar to the Huawei Watch 6, while its sports tracking capabilities may be closer to those of the Watch GT 7 Pro. Readers should note that Huawei has not confirmed these details so far.

Huawei will unveil the Watch Air in China on November 24. It will launch alongside the Huawei Mate X8 foldable smartphone and the Mate 90 Air.

TSMC Tightens Chip Restrictions on Chinese Companies

Separately, new US export rules are said to be tightening China's access to advanced chip manufacturing. TSMC has reportedly restricted some orders from Chinese chip designers that use advanced manufacturing processes, following changes to US regulations. The move could make it harder for Chinese companies to manufacture advanced AI processors, particularly as they work on alternatives to Nvidia's chips.

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