The Ethereum development team has moved forward with an early release date for the Glamsterdam update, but it could be delayed until May due to possible changes to the gas pricing rules. At the All Core Developers meeting on November 19, Rahul Kothari of the Ethereum Foundation claimed that the foundation, along with ChainSecurity and Dedaub, had communicated with at least 50 affected companies. The developers were initially planning to release Glamsterdam on the mainnet in December. The compatibility problem affecting applications currently running on Ethereum has sparked debate over whether the upgrade will proceed as planned or be changed again.

Developers Differ on Whether to Retain Existing Specifications or Make Further Changes

Kothari told developers that of the three severe cases discovered, the problem was either solved or expected to be fixed by mid-December. Projects working on moderate-severity cases have shared deadlines through January 10. The companies involved are busy working on software fixes, and mid-January may be the earliest date for mainnet activation, assuming developers maintain the Glamsterdam specifications.

As Ansgar Dietrichs pointed out while chairing the meeting, early February seemed more realistic. Delaying the decision on specification changes until January could push deployment to February or March, even if developers decide not to change the specs. Implementing the changes would push the launch back to April or May, as client teams would need time to implement and test them.

Toni Wahrstätter, an Ethereum researcher, advised against making changes without considering their impact on other apps. “Every spec change could, again, break new invariants that we are not aware of breaking yet,” Wahrstätter said during the discussion. Execution clients such as Geth, Nethermind, Reth, and ethrex showed a preference for continuing with the current specs, while Erigon showed a preference for changes. Besu was less comfortable, although it said it could continue with the current method.

In an assessment conducted on November 18, ChainSecurity identified 200 issues in the investigations that were being carried out by the Ethereum Foundation. Three of these issues were highly severe, 30 were medium, and 167 were low, while none were critical.

The impacted services include cryptocurrency exchanges, wallets, blockchain bridges, staking solutions, and governance apps. Possible effects range from operational issues to locked funds and incorrect reward calculations. Although most issues can be handled with configuration changes, 24 require smart contract fixes or migration.

Earlier in October, Ethereum developers fixed an issue in their new Glamsterdam update that could have let an individual walk away with funds intended for new validators' deposits. The bug fix, which changes how the deposit contract works, was incorporated after the developers rejected it one week earlier. Builders bundle transactions into blocks, and validators who stake ETH to help protect the network select and validate them.