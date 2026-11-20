Lenovo appears to be preparing to expand its Legion Go gaming handheld lineup with an affordable model. The purported device, dubbed the Lenovo Legion Go Beam, has reportedly surfaced in leaked images. It reportedly features a white-and-green design, built-in controllers, and thick display bezels. The unannounced handheld appears to take a simpler approach compared to the Legion Go 2, which comes with a premium OLED screen and detachable controllers.

Lenovo Legion Go Beam Design, Features (Leaked)

According to a Windows Latest report, Lenovo is developing a new gaming handheld called the Legion Go Beam. The publication has also shared three images of the purported gaming handheld. The leaked images offer a closer look at its design and button layout. They show the Legion Go Beam with a white body and lime-green accents. Its controllers appear integrated into the main body rather than detachable, unlike the Legion Go 2.

Leaked image of the Lenovo Legion Go Beam

Photo Credit: WindowsLatest

The display also appears to sport noticeably thick bezels. According to the report, the Legion Go Beam's overall design somewhat resembles the Legion Go S, except for the colour scheme and button layout.

On the front, both thumbsticks feature green rings. The left thumbstick reportedly sits above the D-pad, while the right one is positioned below the ABXY buttons. This layout appears to be similar to an Xbox controller. The purported gaming handheld can also be seen with front-facing speaker grilles at the bottom of each grip.

Beside the display, four buttons are visible. They reportedly match the functionality of the physical buttons on the Legion Go S — Legion Space, View, Quick Settings, and Menu. The small touchpad below the right thumbstick on the Legion Go S, however, appears to be missing from the leaked images of the Legion Go Beam.

The rear of the handheld, as seen in the leaked images, features LB/LT and RB/RT shoulder buttons, two additional buttons labelled Y1 and Y2, textured grips, and a large ventilation opening. The top edge houses a power button with a green ring, volume controls, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microSD card slot, and two exhaust vents.

According to the report, the purported handheld could feature only one top-mounted USB Type-C port. For comparison, the Legion Go S has two USB Type-C ports, with its microSD card slot positioned at the bottom.

While Lenovo has yet to officially announce the Legion Go Beam, the publication speculates it could sit below the Legion Go 2 in the company's handheld gaming PC portfolio.

The report suggests Lenovo could showcase the purported handheld at its Tech World event during CES 2027. The event is scheduled for the Sphere in Las Vegas on January 6 at 5pm PT.