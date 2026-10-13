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Dell XPS 13 Launched in India With Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3 Processors: Price, Specifications

Dell XPS 13 has a 13.4-inch touch display with 2.5K resolution.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 October 2026 12:55 IST
Dell XPS 13 Launched in India With Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3 Processors: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Dell

Dell XPS 13 has an aluminium chassis

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Highlights
  • Dell XPS 13 price in India starts at Rs. 1,80,990
  • It comes with a glass touchpad
  • Dell XPS 13 features a 52 Whr battery
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Dell has launched its new XPS 13 laptop in India with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors. The new laptop features a 13.4-inch touch display with 2.5K resolution, an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and 500 nits of peak brightness. It sports an aluminium chassis. The Dell XPS 13 is released in three configurations and comes with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. The new laptop features a 52Whr battery. 

Dell XPS 13 Price in India, Availability

The new Dell XPS 13 price in India starts at Rs. 1,80,990 for the base configuration with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The 16GB RAM and 1TB of SSD storage is priced at Rs. 2,00,990. The top-end model with 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage costs Rs. 2,41,990.

The new Dell XPS 13 is available for purchase in India through the Dell online store in Sky colour. 

Dell XPS 13 Specifications

The new Dell XPS 13 runs on Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3 processors and features integrated Intel Graphics. It carries up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The laptop features a 13.4-inch InfinityEdge touch display with 2.5K 2.5K (2,560×1,600 pixels) resolution. The panel offers an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 30Hz to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 500 nits.

The Dell XPS 13 has an aluminium chassis. It comes with a glass touchpad and a capacitive touch function row. It ships with Windows 11 Home. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0. For video calls, the Dell XPS 13 features a 2-megapixel IR webcam with Windows Hello support.

The Dell XPS 13 features a 52 Whr battery and a 65W adapter. The new laptop comes with Microsoft Office Home 2024 and a one-year Microsoft 365 Basic subscription.

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Further reading: Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 13 2026, Dell XPS 13 Price in India, Dell XPS 13 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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