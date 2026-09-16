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Microsoft Announces Windows and Surface Event for October to Showcase Local AI, Next Generation of AI PCs

Microsoft will discuss new developments across Windows, Nvidia RTX Spark, Surface, and the wider PC ecosystem at the event.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 September 2026 13:01 IST
Microsoft Announces Windows and Surface Event for October to Showcase Local AI, Next Generation of AI PCs

Photo Credit: Microsoft

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Highlights
  • Microsoft announced its upcoming Surface event for October 7
  • Satya Nadella, Pavan Davuluri, and Jensen Huang will be attending
  • Discussions will cover Windows, Surface, and Nvidia RTX Spark hardware
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Microsoft on Tuesday announced a new Surface event for next month. While the Redmond-based tech giant has yet to reveal the specifics, it is expected to showcase how local AI could shape the next generation of Windows PCs. The event will bring together senior executives from Microsoft and Nvidia, with the companies expected to discuss new developments across Surface, Windows and the broader PC ecosystem. Details about the Surface Laptop Ultra and Surface RTX Spark Dev Box could also be revealed.

Microsoft Surface Event Date

In an X post, Microsoft revealed that it will hold a Windows and Surface event in San Francisco on October 7 at 10am PT (10:30pm IST). The event will be the company's first major Windows-focused event since May 2024 and will centre on how local AI could shape the next generation of PCs.

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Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Windows and Devices Executive Vice President Pavan Davuluri, and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang are confirmed to attend. According to Microsoft's invitation, the executives will discuss new developments across Windows, Nvidia RTX Spark, Surface, and the wider PC ecosystem.

The October event could also provide more information about the availability of Microsoft's new hardware. Microsoft has yet to announce pricing or release dates for the Surface Laptop Ultra and Surface RTX Spark Dev Box, which were introduced earlier this year. Nvidia, meanwhile, has said that the first Windows PCs powered by RTX Spark will begin arriving in October.

The company, however, is not expected to announce Windows 12 or anything associated with its next-generation PC operating system. It had previously been clarified that Windows 12 was not on the table, following speculation around the new hardware.

Microsoft, notably, announced the Surface Laptop Ultra in June, describing it as its most powerful Surface laptop to date. The laptop is powered by Nvidia's new RTX Spark platform, which combines a Grace CPU with Blackwell RTX graphics. The RTX Spark platform can be configured with up to 128GB of unified memory and is capable of delivering up to one petaflop of AI compute.

Microsoft has also previously showcased the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box. It is a compact desktop aimed at developers working with local AI models. Like the Surface Laptop Ultra, it uses Nvidia RTX Spark and offers up to 128GB of unified memory and up to one petaflop of AI compute.

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Further reading: Microsoft Surface, Microsoft Surface Event, Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra, Nvidia
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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