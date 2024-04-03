Technology News
  Google Messages to Reportedly Let Users Text Anyone Using Satellite Messaging Feature

Google Messages could allow two-way communication with contacts through satellite connectivity.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 April 2024 14:08 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Satellite messaging will reportedly require users to be outside with a clear view of the sky

Highlights
  • Google’s satellite messaging is said to not include images or videos
  • Google is also reportedly integrating Gemini with Google Messages
  • It is also tipped to bring improvements to its image-sharing interface
Google has been working on adding the support of satellite messaging to its Messages app for quite some time now. A new report now sheds more light on how this feature might work, and what it could offer. Google Messages with satellite connectivity will reportedly offer a two-way communication allowing people to converse with each other without requiring mobile network or internet connectivity. Last week, a report highlighted that the tech giant has started rolling out a new beta version of the Google Messages app with the integration of its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Gemini.

Spotted by 9to5Google, details about the satellite messaging feature within Google Messages was found within the app's latest beta version 20240329_01_RC00. Strings of codes with three different explanations of the feature was seen by the publication. The first stated, “To send and receive, stay outside with a clear view of the sky,” and the second explained, “Satellite messaging may take longer and can't include photos & videos.”

But the most interesting was the third explanatory string which said, “You can message with anyone, including emergency services.” The phrasing is notable, as it suggests that users can text anyone in their contact list as long as they too have the service enabled. This is quite different from what Apple offers on the iPhone, where users can only contact emergency services, roadside assistance, and share location via Find My. While users can share the conversation with emergency responders with their emergency contacts, it does not allow users to directly communicate with other users.

The report highlights that Google is able to offer two-way communication due to its partnership with GPS navigation giant Garmin, which already offers this functionality. It is unclear whether users will see this feature before Android 15 officially rolls out to public. The next Android OS reportedly comes with an “Auto-connected to satellite” notification as well as a satellite icon in the status bar.

Google Messages is also working on improving its core functionalities. Recently, a report said that the messaging app is working on improvements to its image-sharing interface, specifically upgrading the functionality of sending multiple images that are taken by the in-app camera.

Akash Dutta
