Technology News
Intel Announces New Initiatives for AI PC Developers and Hardware Vendors

The two new initiatives by Intel are part of its AI PC Acceleration Program launched in October 2023.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 March 2024 19:11 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels/Pok Rie

Intel said it will bring 300 AI-accelerated features to market through 2024 powered by Intel Core Ultra

Highlights
  • The AI PC Developer Program is designed for software developers
  • Intel aims to help developers adopt new AI technologies at scale
  • Hardware vendors can optimise and enable their hardware for Intel AI PCs
Intel launched its AI PC Acceleration Program in October 2023 to connect independent hardware and software vendors with the company's resources. On Tuesday, the company announced two more initiatives under the umbrella programme. The first initiative is called the AI PC Developer Program which is aimed at software developers, and a separate initiative for independent hardware vendors that will be added to the programme. The PC chip maker believes the programme will enable the developers to gain a better understanding of Intel's ecosystem and a better proficiency in developing tools for the era of AI PCs.

In a newsroom post, Intel's Vice President and General Manager of Client Software Ecosystem Enabling, Carla Rodriguez said, “We have made great strides with our AI PC Acceleration Program by working with the ecosystem. Today, with the addition of the AI PC Developer Program, we are expanding our reach to go beyond large ISVs and engage with small- and medium-sized players and aspiring developers. Our goal is to drive a frictionless experience by offering a broad set of tools including the new AI-ready Developer Kit.”

This expansion of the company's AI PC Acceleration Program will now focus on helping software developers easily adopt new AI technologies at scale. Intel will be providing access to tools, workflows, AI-deployment frameworks and developer kits featuring Intel Core Ultra processor to both software developers and vendors.

Intel will help independent hardware vendors prepare, optimise, and enable their hardware for the chipmaker's AI PCs. Upon qualifying its criteria, partners will be given access to Intel's Open Labs which will provide technical and co-engineering support early in the development phase of their hardware solutions and platform. The programmes have been designed to serve both as a learning arena and as a partnership with the developers and hardware vendors to create solutions for Intel.

The company claims it has already onboarded 150 hardware vendors around the world into the AI PC Acceleration Program. Interested people can register on its website for more details and to participate. Intel also highlighted that it intends to bring more than” 300 AI-accelerated features to market through 2024 with Intel Core Ultra processors across 230 designs from 12 global original equipment manufacturers.”

Further reading: Intel, AI PC, Intel Core Ultra, Artificial Intelligence, AI
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
