HP Pavilion Plus Laptops Get 13th Gen Intel Core Chipsets, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU in India

The HP Pavilion 16 laptop comes in Warm Gold and Natural Silver colourways.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 October 2023 11:00 IST
HP Pavilion Plus Laptops Get 13th Gen Intel Core Chipsets, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU in India

Photo Credit: HP

The HP Pavilion Plus 16 starts at Rs. 1,24,999

Highlights
  • The HP Pavilion 14 sports a 2.8K OLED display
  • The HP Pavilion Plus 14 laptop starts at a price of Rs. 91,999
  • The HP Pavilion Plus 16 features up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics
HP has upgraded its lineup of Pavilion Plus laptops in India with newer CPU and GPU options. Targeting a younger demography of users, the HP Pavilion Plus 14 and the HP Pavilion Plus 16 now feature up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics onboard. The 14-inch variant of the notebook is available in 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and up to an AMD Ryzen 7 7840H processor configurations. Meanwhile, the 16-inch HP Pavilion Plus laptop now gets up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.

Both laptops sport IMAX-enhanced displays for immersive visuals and pack AI features for productivity. The AI-powered HP Presence 2.0 feature brings the ability to blur backgrounds on video calls, adjust lighting, retain focus, and correct skin tones.

HP Pavilion Plus 14 and HP Pavilion Plus 16 price in India, availability

The HP Pavilion Plus 14 laptop starts at a price of Rs. 91,999, while the HP Pavilion Plus 16 variant comes in at the starting price of Rs. 1,24,999. The Pavilion Plus 14 laptop will be available in Moonlight Blue and Natural Silver colour options at launch, while the Pavilion Plus 16 notebook comes in Warm Gold and Natural Silver colourways.

HP Pavilion Plus 14 specifications

The 14-inch variant of HP's updated Pavilion Plus lineup sports an IMAX enhanced 2.8K (2880 x 1800 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 88 percent screen-to-body-ratio, and 16:10 aspect ratio. The display features peak SDR brightness of 400nits and HDR brightness of 500nits.

It is now powered by an Intel Core i7 1355U processor or up to an AMD Ryzen 7 7840H processor, paired with up to 16 GB LPDDR5x RAM, 1 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The laptop runs Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box and comes with a 5-megapixel webcam.

Connectivity options on the Pavilion Plus 14 laptop include Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.3. The laptop packs a 68Wh battery that supports fast charging. The laptop comes with one Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an HDMI 2.1 port. The laptop measures 31.4 x 22.7 x 1.75 cm in size and weighs 1.44 kg.

HP Pavilion Plus 16 specifications

This Windows Home 11-powered laptop features a WQXGA (2560 x 1600 pixels) IPS display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 400 nits of peak brightness, and 89.74 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop is powered by up to Intel Core i7-13700H processor, paired with 16 GB LPDDR5x RAM, up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD storage, and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. The laptop also gets a 5-megapixel webcam with a privacy shutter.

Connectivity options include Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.3. The laptop includes one Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C power delivery port, 1 USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, an AC smart pin, and an HDMI 2.1 port. The laptop comes with dual speakers from Bang & Olufsen.

The HP Pavilion Plus 16 packs a 68Wh battery with a claimed fast charging capability of approximately 50 percent in 30 minutes. HP claims the laptop has up to 15 hours and 45 minutes of battery life with full-HD video playback.

The HP laptop measures 14.06 x 9.98 x 0.7(front) - 0.78(hinge) inches in size and weighs approximately 1.9 kg.

Further reading: HP, HP Pavilion Plus 16, HP Pavilion Plus 14
