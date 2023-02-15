Technology News
Infinix InBook Y1 Plus With 15.6-Inch Display to Launch in India Soon, Intel Core SoC Teased

Infinix InBook Y1 Plus India launch has been confirmed via a dedicated microsite on Flipkart.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 February 2023
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix InBook Y1 Plus launch date is yet to be announced

Highlights
  • Infinix InBook Y1 Plus will feature 15.6-inch FHD display
  • The laptop will pack a 50Whr battery
  • It is teased to come in Silver, Blue, and Grey colour options

Infinix InBook Y1 Plus is all set to launch soon in India. The company has confirmed the launch of its new laptop and teased some of its key specifications via a microsite on e-commerce platform Flipkart. The upcoming laptop is teased to feature a 15.6-inch FHD display. The teaser image showcases Silver, Blue, and Grey colour options. It will be powered by a 50Whr battery. The company has revealed on a dedicated landing page on Flipkart that the Infinix InBook Y1 Plus will feature 250 nits brightness, 86 percent sRGB colour gamut, and ultra-narrow bezels on the sides.

Infinix InBook Y1 Plus price, availability (expected)

The Infinix InBook Y1 Plus laptop is likely to be priced under Rs 30,000, according to the promotional image teased by the company. While the exact launch date of the upcoming laptop is unclear, it will be available on sale on Flipkart.

The Infinix InBook Y1 will come in three colours — Blue, Grey, and Silver.

Infinix InBook Y1 Plus specifications (expected)

While other hardware specifications of the Infinix InBook Y1 Plus have been kept under wraps, the Flipkart microsite listing revealed that the laptop will be powered by an Intel Core processor.

The Infinix InBook Y1 Plus will come with a 15.6-inch Full HD resolution display. It will have ultra-narrow bezels on the sides and is said to offer 250 nits brightness and an 86 percent sRGB colour gamut. The laptop is confirmed to be powered by a 50Whr battery unit offering up to 10 hours of video playback. It will support 45W charging via a Type-C port that is claimed to charge 75 percent battery in an hour.

On the audio front, the laptop will pack dual stereo speakers producing 2W sound output. The laptop also features an AG glass touchpad, with support for multi-touch and gestures. The Infinix InBook Y1 Plus will be a lightweight laptop aimed at students and professionals.

Meanwhile, Infinix has confirmed the launch of Infinix Smart 7 in India on February 22. The smartphone has already been unveiled for the global market. The company has teased some of the key specifications and features of the Smart 7. The phone will feature a flat frame design and come with a fairly large camera module on the back. The Infinix Smart 7 is confirmed to be priced under Rs. 7,500 in India for the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage variant.

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Comments

Infinix InBook Y1 Plus, Infinix InBook Y1 Plus launch, Infinix InBook Y1 Plus specifications, Infinix
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
