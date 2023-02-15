Makers of the upcoming spin-off series 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' unveiled the official teaser and the streaming date on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Netflix shared the teaser which was captioned, "A love story that changed the world. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, streaming May 4 only on Netflix. Save the date." The limited series is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from May 4, 2023, with the official teaser trailer dropped today.

According to Deadline, a US-based new outlet, the Bridgerton-verse prequel is centred on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power. The series will tell the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton. Soon after the makers unveiled the teaser, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Can't say how much I've waited for this," a fan commented. Another user wrote, "Can't waittt."

Golda Rosheuvel will be seen portraying the role of the titular queen with India Amarteifio being introduced as a young Charlotte, a young woman on the precipice of greatness though at a cost. Also from the original series, Adjoa Andoh returns as Lady Agatha Danbury, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, and Hugh Sachs as Brimsley.

Arsema Thomas will be making her TV debut as a young Agatha Danbury, friend and confidant of Charlotte when her majesty needed guidance the most. Corey Mylchreest plays young King George, a handsome and charming royal with a mysterious past keeping him from giving himself fully to love. Queen Charlotte is part of the Bridgerton universe, and is based on the popular Bridgerton show, which premiered on Netflix in December 2020 and has gained a massive fan following since then.

