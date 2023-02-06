Technology News

Infinix Hot 30i Spotted on IMEI, Could Feature a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC: Report

Infinix Hot 30i could feature a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 February 2023 13:12 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Hot 30i is believed to be a successor of the Infinix Hot 20i (pictured)

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 30i may get a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
  • It could run on Android 12 out of the box with a custom Infinix skin
  • The Infinix Hot 30i may feature a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen

Infinix is reportedly working on a successor to its affordable Hot 20 series. A smartphone believed to be the Infinix Hot 30i has now been spotted on the IMEI database. In addition, some of its key specifications have also been leaked ahead of its launch. This rumoured Infinix smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. To recall, the Hot 20 series includes the Infinix Hot 20, Infinix Hot 20i, and Infinix Hot 20s. So, there could be two other Hot 30 series smartphones in the works as well.

According to a PassionateGeekz report, an Infinix smartphone with the model number X669 has surfaced on the IMEI database. This model is believed to be the Infinix Hot 30i. The report mentions that there could be more Infinix Hot 30 series smartphones in the works.

Infinix Hot 30i specifications (rumoured)

The Infinix Hot 30i is said to feature a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) resolution and up to 500 nits of brightness. This smartphone could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM. There could also be an option to add up to 6GB of virtual memory. It could even carry a microSD slot for extra storage.

It is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a couple of 2-megapixel secondary sensors. The Infinix Hot 30i is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging. This smartphone could run on Android 12 out of the box with a custom Infinix skin on top.

To recall, the Infinix Hot 20i has a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset. For optics, it gets a 13-megapixel triple rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel front snapper.

Further reading: Infinix Hot 30i, Infinix Hot 30i specifications, Infinix
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
