Samsung Galaxy S23 series is all set to go official on February 1. Just a day before the formal debut, alleged live photos and hands-on video of the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra have leaked online again. The leaked renders show the camera placement, colour, and design of the upcoming flagships. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ appear to have a triple rear camera unit, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra, in contrast, is seen featuring four camera sensors at the rear.

Alleged live images shared by tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce) offer a glimpse at the design of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The vanilla Galaxy S23 is shown in a cotton white shade, while the Galaxy S23+ is seen in misty lilac colour. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is visible in a botanic green colour and its screen is shown to have a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout to house the selfie camera.

The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ are shown with a triple rear camera unit and an LED flash. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, is seen equipped with a quad rear camera unit and LED flash. The design of the handsets and placement of the camera setup appears to match what we saw on multiple leaks earlier.

Separately, a Twitter user named DylanXitton (@DylanXitton) leaked a hands-on video and another set of live images of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, at the time of writing, the video appears to have been removed. As per the screenshots (via SamMobile), the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 6.8-inch QHD+ display and a quad rear camera unit comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and two 10-megapixel telephoto sensors. Renders also suggest S Pen support, 256GB, and 512GB storage options and a 5,000mAh battery on the handset.

As of now, Samsung has not confirmed the final monikers of the Galaxy S 2023 series. The South Korean tech giant will announce all the details in its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1. The event will start at 11:30pm IST on February 1 and it will be livestreamed via the company's official channels.

