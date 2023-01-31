Technology News

Samsung will host its Galaxy Unpacked event 2023 on February 1.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 January 2023 16:15 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @UniverseIce

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could pack a quad rear camera unit

  • Samsung Galaxy S23 series could include three models
  • The final monikers are not yet confirmed
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 is expected to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is all set to go official on February 1. Just a day before the formal debut, alleged live photos and hands-on video of the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra have leaked online again. The leaked renders show the camera placement, colour, and design of the upcoming flagships. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ appear to have a triple rear camera unit, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra, in contrast, is seen featuring four camera sensors at the rear.

Alleged live images shared by tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce) offer a glimpse at the design of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The vanilla Galaxy S23 is shown in a cotton white shade, while the Galaxy S23+ is seen in misty lilac colour. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is visible in a botanic green colour and its screen is shown to have a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout to house the selfie camera.

The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ are shown with a triple rear camera unit and an LED flash. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, is seen equipped with a quad rear camera unit and LED flash. The design of the handsets and placement of the camera setup appears to match what we saw on multiple leaks earlier.

Separately, a Twitter user named DylanXitton (@DylanXitton) leaked a hands-on video and another set of live images of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, at the time of writing, the video appears to have been removed. As per the screenshots (via SamMobile), the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 6.8-inch QHD+ display and a quad rear camera unit comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and two 10-megapixel telephoto sensors. Renders also suggest S Pen support, 256GB, and 512GB storage options and a 5,000mAh battery on the handset.

As of now, Samsung has not confirmed the final monikers of the Galaxy S 2023 series. The South Korean tech giant will announce all the details in its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1. The event will start at 11:30pm IST on February 1 and it will be livestreamed via the company's official channels.

Samsung S23

Samsung S23

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3,700mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung S23 Ultra

Samsung S23 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung S23 Plus

Samsung S23 Plus

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4,700mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Samsung
