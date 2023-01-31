Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced the launch of 5G services across 34 cities spread across 13 states, taking the cumulative tally of the number of cities in the country having access to the company's True 5G services to 225.

This comes days after Reliance launched its services in six states of the north east namely, Shillong, Imphal, Aizawl, Agartala, Itanagar, Kohima and Dimapur. "Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, starting today," a statement by the company said.

Six cities in Andhra Pradesh (Ananthapuramu, Bhimavaram, Chirala, Guntakal, Nandyal, Tenali), three in Assam (Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Tezpur), one in Bihar (Gaya), two in Chhattisgarh (Ambikapur, Dhamtari), two in Haryana (Thanesar, Yamunanagar), one in Karnataka (Chitradurga), two in Maharashtra (Jalgaon, Latur), two in Odisha (Balangir, Nalco), two in Punjab (Jalandhar, Phagwara), one in Rajasthan (Ajmer) will receive the 5G services of the company from now on.

Other cities where 5G was launched include Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore, Dindigul, Kancheepuram, Karur, Kumbakonam, Nagercoil, Thanjavur, and Tiruvannamalai. Telangana's Adilabad, Mahabubnagar, and Ramagundam will also receive 5G services. Services were also launched in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

Jio spokesperson said that the company has achieved this feat in under 120 days since the Beta Trial launch.

"We are really excited to launch Jio True 5G services in 34 additional cities, taking the total count to 225 cities. Jio has achieved this milestone in just under 120 days since the Beta Trial launch and is well on its way to connect the entire nation with the transformational Jio True 5G services by December 2023," the spokesperson said.

The statement further added that a 5G network rollout of this scale is a first anywhere in the world, and 2023 will be a landmark year for India when the entire country will reap the benefits of the revolutionary True 5G technology, delivered through Jio's superior network infrastructure.

"We are grateful to the Central and State Governments for their continuous support in our quest to digitize our country," the statement said.