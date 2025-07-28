Technology News
Vivo V60 India Launch Teased; Reportedly Spotted on TRDA Certification Site

Vivo V60 is expected to feature the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 July 2025 12:45 IST
Vivo V50 (pictured) was launched in India with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo V60 may pack a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging
  • It could get a Zeiss-backed 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
  • The Vivo V60 will likely ship with Android 16-based FuntouchOS
Vivo V60 is set to launch in India soon, the company has confirmed. While the exact launch date has not yet been officially announced, a recent leak has suggested a probable launch timeline, expected price range, and key features. The upcoming smartphone has also reportedly appeared on several certification websites. Notably, its predecessor, the Vivo V50, was launched in India in February this year with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, dual 50-megapixel rear cameras, a 50-megapixel selfie camera, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Vivo V60 to Launch in India Soon

In an X post, Vivo India revealed that the Vivo V60 will launch in India soon. The launch date and availability details of the handset have not yet been confirmed.

A recent leak claimed that the purported Vivo V60 could launch in India on August 12 and may be priced between Rs. 37,000 and Rs. 40,000. The phone is expected to be sold in Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey, and Moonlit Blue colourways.

According to a report by The Tech Outlook, the Vivo V60 with the model number V2511 appeared on the TRDA certification website. The handset was previously spotted on SIRIM, Geekbench, and TUV databases as well.

The Vivo V60 is expected to feature a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and a 6,500mAh battery. It may support 90W fast charging and will likely ship with Android 16-based FuntouchOS. The handset is tipped to meet IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It could also feature dual stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In terms of display, the Vivo V60 is expected to sport a flat 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness. For optics, it is tipped to get a Zeiss-backed triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 50-megapixel sensor paired with a periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom support. At the front, it is said to retain a 50-megapixel sensor.

Vivo V50

Vivo V50

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and stylish IP69-rated design
  • Smooth software experience
  • Bright quad-curved AMOLED display
  • Good battery life
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Not ideal for serious gaming
  • Camera performance is a mixed bag
Read detailed Vivo V50 review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Comments

