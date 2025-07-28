Technology News
Elden Ring Nightreign is Getting a Two-Player Duos Expeditions Mode This Week

Elden Ring Nightreign has sold over five million copies, FromSoftware confirmed last week.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 July 2025 12:10 IST
Photo Credit: Bandai Namco/ FromSoftware

Elden Ring Nightreign currently supports three-player co-op and solo modes

Highlights
  • Elden Ring Nightreign will get a two-player mode on July 30
  • The action-survival game sold two million copies on the day it launched
  • FromSoftware is working on a DLC that will be released later this year
Elden Ring Nightreign is getting the much-requested two-player mode this week. Developer FromSoftware confirmed Friday that it would add a two-player Duos Expeditions mode to the co-op action-survival title as part of a new patch on July 30. Elden Ring Nightreign currently supports solo and three-player co-op. Last week, FromSoftware also confirmed that the game had sold over five million copies.

Elden Ring Nightreign Getting Two-Player Mode

Patch 1.02 will be rolled out across all platforms on Wednesday. In addition to Duos Expeditions, the update will come with quality-of-life UI improvements, including more Relics filtering options, the developer said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) Friday.

Alongside the announcement, FromSoftware also shared a two-player mode trailer, showing two-player teams taking on the bosses and challenges of Limveld.

Two-player mode was one of the most requested features when Elden Ring Nightreign launched with solo and three-player co-op modes on May 30. Days ahead of release, game director Junya Ishizaki said Nightreign had been balanced for a three-player co-op experience from the outset, but the studio was considering adding a two-player mode to the game as a post-launch feature update.

Ishizaki said that a two-player mode was "overlooked" during development in favouring of tuning the game for three-player co-op and solo experiences.

Last month, FromSoftware announced that Elden Ring Nightreign had sold over 3.5 million copies and confirmed a Duos mode was coming in a future update. The studio has released a host of patches since launch to balance difficulty in solo mode, tweak boss encounters, and bring other improvements to the game. FromSoftware is also working on a DLC that will be released later this year.

Last week, the Japanese studio also announced that Elden Ring Nightreign had crossed five million units sold milestone. The standalone multiplayer co-op action-survival game, set in the Elden Ring universe, has sold over five million units in less than two months after launching. Additionally, FromSoftware confirmed that Elden Ring's expansion Shadow of the Erdtree, which was released last year, had sold over 10 milion copies.

Elden Ring Nightreign launched on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X on May 30 and sold over two million copies on the first day.

Elden Ring Nightreign, Elden Ring, FromSoftware
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
