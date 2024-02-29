Intel launched a new platform for artificial intelligence (AI)-powered PCs for businesses called vPro on Tuesday at Mobile World Congres (MWC) 2024. The new enterprise-focused platform is a cloud-based system that leverages AI to improve organisational workflows. The company claims that the platform will offer better security, more tools for IT to remotely manage and repair devices, wide range of AI features, and higher stability. More than 100 notebooks, 2-in-1, desktops, and entry workstations from different brands will get the Intel vPro platform this year.

The Intel vPro platform is built on its latest Intel Core Ultra processors with Arc GPUs and Intel Core 14th Gen processors. Refreshing its enterprise portfolio with the new platform, the tech giant announced that it was working with more than 100 software vendors, Windows 11, and Copilot teams to bring new AI experiences for the business focused PCs. To bring the capability, the platform will utilise the on-device CPU, GPU, and NPU (neural processing unit). For the PCs powered by the 14th Gen processors, its performance hybrid architecture will be used to maximise computing space to bring the AI applications and multitasking.

On the features and benefits of the new Intel vPro platform, the company stated that devices will offer 47 percent better office application productivity over a three-year-old PC. Security is also a big focus with the platform. Intel Threat Detection Technology will leverage the new NPU to improve the efficiency of detection of anomalies. It will also be able to detect such instances while consuming less power than older devices. Further, a new engine will authenticate system firmware to add another layer of security from cyber threats.

Diagnosing, managing, and fixing issues remotely will also be easy with the Intel vPro platform. A new feature called Device Discovery will allow cloud-based tools to quickly receive the necessary information to begin appropriate actions on a PC. More tools have been added to help IT teams gain visibility into the fleet of devices to check for patching requirements and delivering end-to-end device management.

Finally, stability is another focus area for Intel. The new platform helps IT organisations easily deploy tools and conduct transition of operating system generation without facing any compatibility issues or server-based lags.

