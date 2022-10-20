iQoo Neo 7 was launched in China on Thursday as the company's latest flagship smartphone. The new iQoo Neo series handset is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC and features a hole-punch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The iQoo Neo 7 comes in three colour options and gets a triple rear camera setup. The gaming focussed handset offers up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 512GB of onboard storage. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W flash charging.

iQoo Neo 7 price, availability

The price of the iQoo Neo 7 has been set at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,800) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone also has an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000). The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant comes with a price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000), while the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM +512GB storage model costs CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,700). The iQoo Neo 7 is offered in Geometric Black, Impression Blue, and Pop Orange colour options. It is currently available for pre-orders in China.

The global launch details of the new iQoo smartphone are yet to be revealed.

iQoo Neo 7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Neo 7 runs Android 13-based OriginOS Ocean and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 20:8 aspect ratio, and 93.11 percent screen-to-body ratio. For smooth gaming, the display offers HDR support and has 1500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and Mali-G710 GPU. The new iQoo phone carries a dual X-axis linear motor as well. Further, it has an independent display chip Pro+ and a liquid cooling system for heat management.

For optics, the new iQoo Neo 7 packs a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V primary sensor with f/1.88 aperture and OIS support. The camera setup also comprises an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16-megapixel camera on the front with f/2.45 aperture. Further, the phone packs up to 512GB of UFS3.1 inbuilt storage.

Connectivity options on the iQoo Neo 7 include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, OTG, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, infrared remote control, and pressure sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor and the handset supports a face unlock feature for authentication as well.

The iQoo Neo 7 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W flash charging. The battery is said to deliver up to 506 hours of standby time for the base 8GB RAM variant. Besides, it measures 164.81x76.9x8.5mm. The Geometric Black variant weighs 202 grams while the other two models weigh 197 grams.

