The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 kicked off in Barcelona, Spain, on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on March 5. The event is set to see tech firms from across the world showcasing their new devices and products. On the first day of MWC 2026, Lenovo showcased various concept laptop models, along with a concept for a foldable gaming handheld. Dubbed the Lenovo Legion Go Fold concept, the device is claimed to support split-screen multitasking and desktop-style interaction, apart from handheld gaming. Additionally, the company announced the rollout schedule for Lenovo Qira, a personal ambient intelligence on-device AI assistant.

Lenovo Legion Go Fold Concept

The tech firm showcased its foldable gaming handheld concept device, the Lenovo Legion Go Fold. The device has a large 11-inch pOLED screen (when unfolded) that has a 165Hz refresh rate that resembles a tablet. It features detachable controllers, and sports a 7.2-inch display when folded. The device is powered by an Intel Ultra 7 258V CPU and has 32G of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The Lenovo Legion Go Fold concept also supports multiple usage modes, apart from handheld gameplay. For example, it will offer split-screen multitasking, expanded display gaming, and desktop-style interaction. The company added that the concept demonstrates how the foldable display technology can enable “hybrid gaming and productivity experiences” through a single device.

Lenovo ThinkBook Modular AI PC Concept

At the MWC 2026, the tech firm also showcased its Lenovo ThinkBook Modular concept laptop with the “carry small, use big” tagline. The concept laptop is equipped with a 14-inch display. The company says that the device's base is designed to support interchangeable display configurations. Moreover, it allows users to detach and replace different input components, modular I/O ports, and other elements.

Additionally, the Lenovo ThinkBook Modular concept laptop allows users to connect a secondary display in multiple orientations for expanded multitasking capabilities. Users will also be able to replace the keyboard, allowing them to install a 19-inch keyboard instead of a smaller one.

Lenovo Yoga Book Pro 3D Concept

The Lenovo Yoga Book Pro 3D concept during the MWC 2026. It is a “glasses-free” 3D laptop concept that is designed to allow content creators to view and manipulate the visual depth of elements on the display. It will combine dual displays with “AI-powered 2D-to-3D conversion”. Moreover, the concept laptop was showcased to support gesture interaction and other creative controls. It is claimed to reduce “friction in immersive content creation”. It also marks the tech giant's foray into “spatial computing”.

Lenovo Qira On-Device Assistance to Start Rolling Out Soon

The company has also announced that it will soon start rolling out Lenovo Qira. The company calls it a “Personal Ambient Intelligence”, which will be built at the system level, and it will be integrated into select Lenovo and Motorola devices instead of functioning as a standalone application. Lenovo's Qira will work across the company's PCs, tablets, smartphones, laptops, and wearables.

The tech firm claims that Lenovo Qira has been “designed to help maintain continuity between tasks and devices”. The Personal Ambient Intelligence assistant will be able to execute by taking user intent into account. Lenovo plans to roll out the AI assistant across more than 20 devices, part of the company's PC portfolio, including the Yoga series, IdeaPad lineup, Legion series, and ThinkPad lineup, via OTA updates.

Select future devices will ship with pre-loaded with Lenovo Qira, like the upcoming Lenovo Idea Tab Gen 2. Meanwhile, Lenovo's PC lineup will receive Qira in six languages across nine regions, like English in the US, the UK, and India, Spanish in the US, Latin America, and Spain, French in France, Italian in Italy, German in Germany, and Portuguese in Brazil. The company plans to expand its availability in more languages on Motorola phones later this year.