Asus ROG Flow Z13-KJP, ProArt GoPro Edition and TUF Gaming A14 (2026) Launched in India; Price, Features

Asus ROG Flow Z13-KJP and ProArt GoPro Edition run on the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 February 2026 14:25 IST
Asus ROG Flow Z13-KJP, ProArt GoPro Edition and TUF Gaming A14 (2026) Launched in India; Price, Features

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ProArt GoPro Edition comes with a 13.3-inch 3K Lumina OLED panel

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Flow Z13-KJP is a limited-edition 2-in-1 gaming laptop
  • All three models use the Radeon 8060S graphics
  • Asus has packed a 70Wh battery for the ROG Flow Z13-KJP.
Asus has launched its new ROG Flow Z13-KJP (GZ302EAC), ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13), and 2026 TUF Gaming A14 laptops in India. The new models designed for content creators and gamers run on new AMD Ryzen Max AI processors. The ROG Flow Z13-KJP is a limited edition laptop designed in collaboration with Kojima Productions, and it features a 13.4-inch display with 2.5K resolution. The ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) has a 13.3-inch 3K screen, while the new TUF Gaming A14 boasts a 14-inch 2.5K panel. All three models are pre-installed with Windows 11 Home.

Asus ROG Flow Z13-KJP, ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13), TUF Gaming A14 (2026) Price in India, Availability

The price of Asus ROG Flow Z13-KJP (GZ302EAC) starts at Rs. 3,79,990 in India, and it will be available for pre-orders starting today, and the sale will begin on March 4, 2026. The Asus ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13) comes with a starting price tag of Rs 3,34,990. Finally, the Asus TUF Gaming A14 (2026) starts at Rs. 1,79,990.

The Asus ProArt GoPro Edition and TUF Gaming A14 will be available from February 26 through Asus Exclusive Stores, Asus Hybrid Stores, Asus eShop ROG Stores, Flipkart, Amazon and other e-commerce websites.

Customers purchasing the ProArt GoPro Edition can avail the GoPro MAX2 Bundle, including GoPro MAX2 360 Camera, Extension Pole, two Enduro Batteries and 64GB SanDisk MicroSD Cardworth Rs. 62,500 at 35 percent discount.

Buyers of the Asus ROG Flow Z13-KJP are confirmed to get a complimentary PC game code for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, redeemable on Steam, via Armoury Crate.

Asus ROG Flow Z13-KJP, ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13), TUF Gaming A14 (2026) Specifications

Asus ROG Flow Z13-KJP (GZ302EAC) is a limited-edition 2-in-1 gaming laptop, and it features CNC-milled aluminium and carbon fibre detailing. This model, designed in collaboration with Kojima Productions, comes with custom keycaps, laser-etched air vents and Armoury Crate-themed packaging. It has a vapour chamber cooling and dual Arc Flow Fans.

asus tuf gaming a14 TUF Gaming A14 (2026)

TUF Gaming A14 (2026)
Photo Credit: Asus

 

The Asus ROG Flow Z13-KJP, ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13), and TUF Gaming A14 run on Windows 11 Home and include Microsoft 365 Basic with 100GB of cloud storage for one year. The ROG Flow Z13-KJP and ProArt GoPro Edition run on the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor, while the TUF Gaming A14 features the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 392 chip.

All three modesl uses the Radeon 8060S graphics. The Asus ROG Flow Z13-KJP sports a 13.4-inch ROG Nebula display with 2.5K resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, and 500 nits brightness.

The Asus ProArt GoPro Edition comes with a 13.3-inch 3K Lumina OLED panel with a 3ms response rate, while the Asus TUF Gaming A14 boasts a 14-inch panel with a 2.5K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time.

Asus ROG Flow Z13-KJP and ProArt GoPro Edition feature 128GB LPDDR5X RAM, while the TUF Gaming A14 has 32GB LPDDR5X RAM. All three models carry 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

The company has packed a 70Wh battery for the ROG Flow Z13-KJP. The ProArt GoPro Edition and TUF Gaming A14 feature a 73Wh battery unit. The ROG Flow Z13-KJP weighs around 1.25kg, and the ROG Flow Z13-KJP weighs 1.39kg. The Asus TUF Gaming A14 weighs 1.48kg. It features MIL-STD-810H durability.

The Asus ProArt GoPro Limited Edition (PX13) has a dedicated GoPro hotkey. It features Asus DialPad, StoryCube AI, and MuseTree. It has a 360-degree hinge, and the display supports touch and stylus.

Display size 13.40-inch
Display resolution 1600x2560 pixels
OS Windows 11 Home
Hard disk 1TB
Weight 1.25 kg
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Asus ROG Flow Z13-KJP, ProArt GoPro Edition and TUF Gaming A14 (2026) Launched in India; Price, Features
