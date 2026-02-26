Apple has been rumoured to be working on a low-cost MacBook for quite some time now. Although no official announcement has been made so far, a recent leak suggests that the Cupertino-based tech giant could make some compromises in terms of hardware to offset costs. It is tipped to miss out on a True Tone display, high peak brightness, and a backlit keyboard. The low-cost MacBook may also omit fast charging support.

Lack of Key Features on Low-Cost MacBook

According to a tipster's post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, Apple's purported low-cost MacBook could miss out on a True Tone display, with a separate source claiming the laptop may not support the P3 wide colour gamut either. It is also rumoured to lack support for high-impedance headphones, a feature available on higher-end MacBook models.

In addition, the display's maximum brightness is expected to be lower than the 500-nit panel offered on the MacBook Air. Charging capabilities may be limited, too. The tipster claims the low-cost MacBook will not support fast charging of any kind, potentially resulting in longer charging times compared to Apple's lineup.

Connectivity hardware could also differ from higher-end models. Instead of using Apple's proprietary wireless solution, the laptop is said to feature a MediaTek Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, which is reportedly the same component used in the base iPad model.

Other potential compromises include the absence of a backlit keyboard, potentially affecting work in low-light environments. Storage configurations are expected to include 256GB and 512GB options, though there may be a special 128GB tier reserved for education buyers. Lastly, the tipster mentioned that the low-cost MacBook could use slower SSD storage compared to the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models.

With a reported 12.9-inch screen, the purported laptop may position itself as the MacBook with the smallest display in Apple's lineup. The rumoured MacBook is expected to be placed in the sub-$1,000 (roughly Rs. 90,700) price band, making it the most affordable MacBook in the market.

While the launch timeline remains under wraps, the tech giant is reportedly hosting a “special Apple experience” on March 4 in London, New York, and Shanghai. The low-cost MacBook is rumoured to be one of the anticipated introductions, alongside the iPhone 17e.

