Honor Unveils Humanoid Robot, Blade Battery Tech at MWC 2026; Robot Phone Confirmed to Launch in 2026

The Honor Robot Phone will be commercially launched in the second half of 2026, though its initial availability will be limited to China.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 March 2026 14:29 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor first teased its Robot Phone in October 2025

Highlights
  • The Honor Robot Phone is built around the Magic V6 foldable
  • The phone features a 200-megapixel camera with three-axis gimbal
  • The company unveiled its humanoid robot and Blade Battery technology
Honor unveiled a series of concepts at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 on Sunday, showcasing ambitions beyond traditional smartphones. The China-based company once again demonstrated its highly awaited robot phone that is built around its Magic V6 foldable, providing more concrete details regarding its features and availability this time around. Honor introduced a humanoid robot prototype as part of its AI push and revealed a new Blade Battery designed specifically for foldable devices.

Honor Robot Phone Features 200-Megapixel Gimbal Camera

One of the standout showcases from the company is the Robot Phone. First teased in October 2025, it is built around the Honor Magic V6. It is equipped with a 200-megapixel camera integrated with what Honor calls an industry-first three-axis mechanical gimbal inside a smartphone body.

As per the brand, the system is supported by a compact four-degrees-of-freedom structure enabled by a custom micro motor. It is said to be 70 percent smaller than conventional solutions. Honor claims this level of miniaturisation allows robot-grade motion control to fit within a standard smartphone chassis constructed using 2800MPa high-strength materials engineered with precision. The mechanical gimbal is advertised to enable advanced stabilisation, promising smoother footage in dynamic shooting scenarios.

The Honor Robot Phone also comes with AI-backed camera capabilities. For example, AI object tracking allows the camera to lock onto and follow subjects in real time. Meanwhile, the AI SpinShot feature enables controlled 90-degree and 180-degree rotations for cinematic transitions.

There are also agentic shooting tools. Honor says it has partnered with German motion picture film equipment manufacturer ARRI to integrate professional cinema expertise into its mobile imaging solution. As per the brand, the Honor Robot Phone will be commercially launched in the second half of 2026, although its initial availability will be limited to China. Pricing has not yet been announced.

Company's First Humanoid Robot

At the same event, Honor unveiled its first humanoid robot. Honor says its robots are being designed from the outset for consumer environments, unlike companies that aim for industrial settings. According to the company, its robots will focus on three core scenarios — shopping assistance, workplace inspections, and supportive companionship.

honor humanoid mwc Honor

Honor Humanoid Robot unveiled alongside the Robot Phone at MWC 2026
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor emphasised that its experience in developing smartphones and connected devices provides them with a deep understanding of user behaviour. This ecosystem continuity, according to the brand, will help future embodied AI devices to recognise users, understand them, and offer personalised physical assistance from the very first interaction.

During the event, the humanoid robot performed a series of remote-controlled gestures and poses in front of the audience. Honor has not, however, disclosed its specifications, pricing, or a commercial production timeline.

Honor Blade Battery With Silicon-Carbon Technology

Lastly, Honor also demonstrated its Silicon-Carbon Blade Battery technology designed for foldable smartphones. The company says the battery increases silicon content up to 32 percent, enabling an energy density of over 900Wh/L. The Blade Battery claimed to be intended for future foldables that could feature capacities of 7,000mAh and beyond, while maintaining slim profiles.

To highlight the thinness and durability of the battery, Honor presented a visual demonstration featuring Guinness World Record holder Rick Smith Jr., who threw a playing card that spun through the air. The clip then suggested that the “card” was actually the ultra-thin battery itself.

It was, however, showcased as a technology preview, and no concrete details about its production were announced.

Further reading: Honor Robot Phone, Honor Humanoid Robot, Honor Blade Battery, MWC, MWC 2026
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
