MWC 2026: Qualcomm Unveils FastConnect 8800, X105 5G Modem-RF With Wi-Fi 8; Snapdragon Wear Elite Announced

The FastConnect 8800 platform is aimed at premium smartphones, enabling multi-device experiences, spatial audio support, and more.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 March 2026 15:18 IST
MWC 2026: Qualcomm Unveils FastConnect 8800, X105 5G Modem-RF With Wi-Fi 8; Snapdragon Wear Elite Announced

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

FastConnect 8800 integrates Wi-Fi Ranging, Bluetooth Channel Sounding, and UWB

Highlights
  • FastConnect 8800 is claimed to deliver Wi-Fi speeds of up to 11.6Gbps
  • The X105 modem brings AI-powered 5G Advanced, 30 percent lower power use
  • Snapdragon Wear Elite platform is aimed at AI-powered wearables
Qualcomm announced two major connectivity solutions aimed at powering next-generation smartphones and connected devices at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 on Monday. The new platforms, dubbed Qualcomm FastConnect 8800 Mobile Connectivity System and the Qualcomm X105 5G Modem-RF System, focus on Wi-Fi 8, Bluetooth 7, proximity-based AI experiences, and AI-powered 5G Advanced connectivity. Alongside, the chipmaker also announced 

Qualcomm FastConnect 8800 Mobile Connectivity System

Qualcomm FastConnect 8800 has been designed as an integrated mobile connectivity solution that includes Wi-Fi 8, Bluetooth 7, Ultra Wideband, and Thread, all integrated into a single chip based on the 6nm process. According to Qualcomm, the FastConnect 8800 has a 4x4 radio architecture and can achieve Wi-Fi speeds up to 11.6Gbps.

This, the company claims, is a big step up from the previous generation, with "double-digit improvements" achieved.

Qualcomm says it has up to three times longer gigabit range compared to the previous product, which has been achieved through the 4x4 architecture, new RF front-end modules (QXM110x and QXM210x), and Wi-Fi 8 ELR features. The system supports 6GHz, 5GHz, and 2.4GHz bands and includes advanced features such as 320MHz channel bandwidth, MU-MIMO (uplink and downlink), OFDMA, and Target Wake Time

FastConnect 8800 also integrates Bluetooth 7 with Bluetooth Channel Sounding, Snapdragon Sound, Qualcomm XPAN, LE Audio, and aptX technologies. On the proximity side, Qualcomm has announced a Proximity AI stack that integrates Wi-Fi Ranging, Bluetooth Channel Sounding, and UWB. This allows for direction and distance-based device tracking, and it can utilise GPS for locating lost devices worldwide, as per the company.

Qualcomm says the FastConnect 8800 platform is aimed at premium smartphones, enabling multi-device experiences, spatial audio support, and improved device discovery.

Qualcomm X105 5G Modem-RF System

Qualcomm has also announced the X105 5G Modem-RF, which is its latest flagship modem platform for 5G advanced networks. The company says it has designed the X105 to have a new architecture for AI-powered 5G advanced connectivity. The X105 modem is integrated with a fifth-generation 5G AI processor, which claims to deliver agentic AI experiences, including predictive optimisation based on network, congestion, mobility, and behaviour.

Qualcomm-image

The chipmaker has equipped its latest modem platform with advanced sensing software, which can detect and predict RF conditions to improve 5G connectivity reliability. Compared to the previous generation, the X105 is claimed to deliver up to 30 percent lower power consumption and a 15 percent smaller footprint, courtesy of a new RF transceiver design.

The platform introduces next-generation RF front-end components, including new power amplifier modules and the QET8200 envelope tracker for improved power efficiency. On the satellite front, the X105 supports integrated NR-NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) connectivity, enabling 5G over satellite for video, data, voice, and messaging services in off-grid environments.

It also includes a next-generation GNSS engine with multi-constellation, quad-frequency support (L1, L2, L5, L6) aimed at improving location accuracy while offering up to 25 percent power savings. Qualcomm's latest modem platform is expected to power upcoming flagship smartphones launching later in 2026.

Snapdragon Wear Elite

Alongside its connectivity announcements Qualcomm introduced a new Snapdragon Wear platform at MWC. Dubbed Snapdragon Wear Elite, it is aimed at powering the next generation of AI-enabled wearables. The company said the new chipset is designed to support what it calls the “rise of personal AI,” enabling more advanced on-device intelligence in smartwatches and other wearable form factors.

Qualcomm-image

The Snapdragon Wear Elite platform focuses on improved AI processing, enhanced power efficiency, and better connectivity integration. As per Qualcomm, the chipset is optimised to run on-device AI workloads, enabling features like contextual awareness, health tracking insights, and personalised assistance.

The platform built to work seamlessly with Qualcomm's broader ecosystem, including FastConnect connectivity technologies and its latest 5G solutions. The chipmaker also highlighted support for advanced Bluetooth audio, low-power operation, and improved sensor integration for fitness and health monitoring. Snapdragon Wear Elite is expected to power upcoming premium wearable devices launching later this year. 

Comments

Further reading: Qualcomm, MWC 2026, MWC, AI
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Honor Unveils Humanoid Robot, Blade Battery Tech at MWC 2026; Robot Phone Confirmed to Launch in 2026

