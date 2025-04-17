Technology News
English Edition
Lenovo Legion Tower 5i With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor, RTX 50 Series GPU Launched in India

The desktop comes with a complimentary three-month Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 April 2025 14:01 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo says Legion Tower 5i has a 30-litre Eclipse Black chassis with a tool-less side panel

Highlights
  • Lenovo Legion Tower 5i price in India starts at Rs. 1,79,990
  • The desktop supports Wi-Fi 7, 2.5G Ethernet, and Nahimic 3D audio
  • Lenovo is providing an exclusive monitor bundle starting at Rs. 4,999
Lenovo Legion Tower 5i was launched in India on Wednesday. Introduced as a high-performance desktop, it is equipped with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series graphics processing unit (GPU). The company claims it can handle gaming and creative workloads, backed by features such as AI-enhanced performance, advanced ray tracing, and creator-grade rendering. The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i is a customisable computing solution, offering options for customising the processor, GPU, software, storage, and accessories.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Price in India

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i price in India starts at Rs. 1,79,990. Customers can take advantage of ‘Custom to Order' (CTO) on Lenovo.com and at Lenovo Exclusive Stores to personalise the desktop with custom configurations which will be delivered in 20 days.

The company is providing an exclusive monitor bundle offer with the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i starting at Rs. 4,999. Additionally, a three-month Xbox Game Pass subscription is also offered as complimentary with purchases.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Specifications

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i can be equipped with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, paired with up to 64GB of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe Gen 5 SSD storage. Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series GPU complements the processor for handling graphic-intensive tasks. It is said to deliver AI-enhanced performance, advanced ray tracing, and creator-grade rendering.

The company claims the Legion Tower 5i has been designed for AAA gaming, streaming in real-time, and handling AI-assisted workflows. It also gets Nahimic 3D audio by SteelSeries. Connectivity options on the desktop include Wi-Fi 7 and 2.5G ethernet. All this is encased in a 30-litre Eclipse Black chassis which is said to have a tool-less glass side panel that enables users to easily make any upgrades.

The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i is offered with up to 4 years of onsite warranty.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
