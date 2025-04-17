Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Adds a Library Feature in ChatGPT to Let Users Find Their AI Generated Images in One Place

OpenAI Adds a Library Feature in ChatGPT to Let Users Find Their AI-Generated Images in One Place

OpenAI is rolling out the new library feature on the website, desktop apps, and mobile apps.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 April 2025 13:57 IST
OpenAI Adds a Library Feature in ChatGPT to Let Users Find Their AI-Generated Images in One Place

OpenAI said only images generated using GPT-4o will show up in the library

Highlights
  • The feature will be available to ChatGPT Free, Plus, and Pro users
  • Users can also edit, save, or share images from the library
  • A new select tool has been added for inline editing
Advertisement

OpenAI is rolling out a new library feature in ChatGPT that will allow users to check all their images generated using artificial intelligence (AI) in a single view. Announced on Wednesday, the new feature is available to all registered ChatGPT users across all its interfaces. The San Francisco-based AI firm said that the library will act as a space to let users browse, revisit, and reuse their images without needing to sift through past conversations. The company will also let users edit the AI-generated images via the library.

ChatGPT Is Getting an Image Library

The quality-of-life update was announced by the official handle of OpenAI in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). The company said the feature will be available to ChatGPT Plus and Pro subscribers as well as those on the free tier of the platform. It will be available on the website, desktop apps, as well as mobile apps.

The library can be accessed by selecting the Library section on the left-hand sidebar on the web and mobile. The library will only show the images that were generated using the image generation capability of GPT-4o, and the legacy images generated using the DALL-E model will not be visible, as per a support page.

At the bottom of the library, users will see a “Make Image” option that will let users quickly return to the chat interface to allow them to create more images. Pressing and holding an image in the library will enlarge the image and open it in a new window, and users will also see four new options at the bottom — Edit, Select, Save, and Share.

Saving the image downloads it on the user's device, and sharing allows them to share it with friends and family via third-party social media apps. The Edit option opens the image in a new chat window with the image attached in the text box. Users can then add a text prompt to make larger edits to the image or use it as a reference to generate new images.

The Select tool adds the capability to make inline edits to an image. Users can highlight parts of the image to edit just those elements. A slider on the left side will allow users to change the size of the selection tool. Undo and Redo buttons also appear on this screen, letting users undo and redo their selections. There is a Copy option to copy the image to the device's clipboard.

It is to be noted that currently it is not possible to delete an individual image from the gallery. To make an image not appear in the library, users will have to delete the entire conversation. On web, this can be done by hovering over the conversation title in the sidebar, clicking the three dots, and selecting Delete from the menu. On mobile, users can press and hold the conversation title to see a pop-up menu with the Delete option.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Image generator
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Xbox's Stream Your Own Game Feature Rolls Out to Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers on Xbox Series S/X

Related Stories

OpenAI Adds a Library Feature in ChatGPT to Let Users Find Their AI-Generated Images in One Place
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M56 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India
  2. Samsung Allegedly Reveals Entire Release Schedule of One UI 7 Update
  3. Vivo T4 5G Confirmed to Get 7,300mAh Battery, Bypass Charging Support
  4. Moto Book 60 With 2.8K Display, Up to Intel Core 7 CPUs Launched in India
  5. These Infinix Phones Will Get Android 15-Based XOS 15 Soon
  6. Vivo X200 Ultra Camera Details Teased Ahead of April 21 Launch
  7. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.4.1 With Fixes for Exploited Vulnerabilities
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 14T India Launch Set for April 25; Design, Key Features Revealed
  2. Lenovo Legion Tower 5i With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor, RTX 50 Series GPU Launched in India
  3. OpenAI Adds a Library Feature in ChatGPT to Let Users Find Their AI-Generated Images in One Place
  4. One UI 8 Hands-On Video Hints Towards Rollout of AI-Powered Now Brief Feature on Galaxy Z Flip 6
  5. Xbox's Stream Your Own Game Feature Rolls Out to Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers on Xbox Series S/X
  6. Moto Book 60 With 14-Inch 2.8K Display, Up to Intel Core 7 240H Processor Launched in India: Price, Features
  7. Samsung Galaxy M56 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 7.2mm Thin Profile Launched in India: Price, Features
  8. Honor 400, Honor 400 Pro Renders Leaked Online; Said to Get Snapdragon Chipset, 5,300mAh Battery
  9. Apple Vision Air Could Debut as Thin and Light Mixed Reality Headset, Tipster Claims
  10. Vivo T4 5G Confirmed to Get 7,300mAh Battery, Bypass Charging Support Ahead of April 22 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »