OpenAI is rolling out a new library feature in ChatGPT that will allow users to check all their images generated using artificial intelligence (AI) in a single view. Announced on Wednesday, the new feature is available to all registered ChatGPT users across all its interfaces. The San Francisco-based AI firm said that the library will act as a space to let users browse, revisit, and reuse their images without needing to sift through past conversations. The company will also let users edit the AI-generated images via the library.

ChatGPT Is Getting an Image Library

The quality-of-life update was announced by the official handle of OpenAI in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). The company said the feature will be available to ChatGPT Plus and Pro subscribers as well as those on the free tier of the platform. It will be available on the website, desktop apps, as well as mobile apps.

Introducing the new library for your ChatGPT image creations—rolling out now to all Free, Plus, and Pro users on mobile and https://t.co/nYW5KO1aIg. pic.twitter.com/ADWuf5fPbj — OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 15, 2025

The library can be accessed by selecting the Library section on the left-hand sidebar on the web and mobile. The library will only show the images that were generated using the image generation capability of GPT-4o, and the legacy images generated using the DALL-E model will not be visible, as per a support page.

At the bottom of the library, users will see a “Make Image” option that will let users quickly return to the chat interface to allow them to create more images. Pressing and holding an image in the library will enlarge the image and open it in a new window, and users will also see four new options at the bottom — Edit, Select, Save, and Share.

Saving the image downloads it on the user's device, and sharing allows them to share it with friends and family via third-party social media apps. The Edit option opens the image in a new chat window with the image attached in the text box. Users can then add a text prompt to make larger edits to the image or use it as a reference to generate new images.

The Select tool adds the capability to make inline edits to an image. Users can highlight parts of the image to edit just those elements. A slider on the left side will allow users to change the size of the selection tool. Undo and Redo buttons also appear on this screen, letting users undo and redo their selections. There is a Copy option to copy the image to the device's clipboard.

It is to be noted that currently it is not possible to delete an individual image from the gallery. To make an image not appear in the library, users will have to delete the entire conversation. On web, this can be done by hovering over the conversation title in the sidebar, clicking the three dots, and selecting Delete from the menu. On mobile, users can press and hold the conversation title to see a pop-up menu with the Delete option.