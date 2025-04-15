Technology News
Asus ExpertBook P Refreshed With Up to Intel Core Ultra Series 2 CPUs in India

The Asus ExpertBook P series laptops run on Windows 11 Home.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 April 2025 19:12 IST
Asus ExpertBook P series models are available for purchase in a single Misty Grey colourway

  • Asus ExpertBook P1, P3, and P5 models target businesses and professionals
  • All models get AI features, TPM 2.0 chip, and chassis intrusion alerts
  • The ExpertBook P5 comes with Intel Core Ultra 7 chip and 47 TOPS NPU
Asus ExpertBook P Series laptops with the latest Intel chipsets were launched in India on Tuesday. The upgraded models the ExpertBook P1, ExpertBook P3, and ExpertBook P5. Aimed at businesses and professionals, the laptops come with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities courtesy of built-in NPU, military-grade durability, and enterprise-grade service support. Asus says the ExpertBook P series is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors along with security solutions such as a dedicated TPM 2.0 chip, self-healing BIOS, and Optical Chassis Intrusion Alert. They run on Windows 11 and pack 3-cell batteries.

Asus ExpertBook P Series Price in India

Asus ExpertBook P1 price in India starts at Rs. 39,990 for the base variant with Intel Core i3 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of onboard storage. The Asus ExpertBook P3 is priced at Rs. 64,990 with Intel Core i5 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of onboard storage. Meanwhile, the ExpertBook P5 with the Intel Core Ultra 5 chip, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage costs Rs. 94,990.

The laptops have been launched in partnership with Flipkart and will be available to purchase from the e-commerce platform starting April 21. Additionally, customers will also be able to buy them through Flipkart Minutes. All models are offered in a Misty Grey colourway.

The company is bundling an additional two years of extended warranty and two years of accidental damage protection, worth Rs. 3,499 and Rs. 1,499 respectively, with purchases made between April 21 and April 23. There's also a special launch promotion which offers a benefit of up to Rs. 3,000 that can be availed from April 21 to April 27.

Asus ExpertBook P Series Specifications

The Asus ExpertBook P1 is offered in two screen sizes — 14-inch and 15.6-inch. Both models have a full-HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) anti-glare IPS screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 300 nits peak brightness. The laptop is powered by up to an Intel Core i7-13620H processor with 10 cores and 16 threads. It is complemented by 16GB of DDR5 RAM along with two SO-DIMM slots which support up to 64GB expandable RAM. The laptop also gets up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, and Intel UHD Graphics integrated graphics card.

It has a full-size keyboard with 1.35 mm key travel, an HD camera, dual speakers, a dual microphone array, along with Asus AI noise-canceling technology. Connectivity options on the Asus ExpertBook P1 include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with DisplayPort support, USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A port, HDMI 1.4 port, a Kensington nano lock slot, an RJ45 ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It packs a 50Wh 3-cell lithium polymer battery.

Meanwhile, the Asus ExpertBook P3 is equipped with a 14-inch full-HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) anti-glare IPS screen with up to 400 nits peak brightness and 100 percent sRGB coverage. It has the same processor, storage configurations, I/O ports, and battery specifications as the ExpertBook P1 model. The laptop gets a 1080p Full HD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello and a privacy shutter. For connectivity, it gets Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4.

The Asus ExpertBook P5 is the top-of-the-line model sporting the same screen as the ExpertBook P1 and P3 models as standard. However, it can be equipped with up to WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) resolution display that offers a 144Hz refresh rate. The company says it is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, and a 6GB SSD cache. The laptop features an Intel AI Boost NPU which powers its AI capabilities. Asus claims the CPU, GPU, and NPU deliver a combined compute of 115 tera operations per second (TOPS), while the NPU itself has 47 TOPS of processing power.

Connectivity options on the Asus ExpertBook P5 include USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.55mm headphone jack. It has a 63Wh 3-cell lithium ion battery and ships with a 65W power adapter with USB Type-C charging.

While all models in the Asus ExpertBook P series run on Windows 11 Home, Asus recommends business users to upgrade to Windows 11 Pro for enhanced security and access to management tools. They also come with the Asus Expert Guardian suite. The company claims that the laptops have a self-healing BIOS and a discrete TPM 2.0 chip. Additionally, there's also a chassis intrusion detection feature which alerts the user on restart if the laptop's chassis has been opened during the previous usage session. Asus also offers one free year of McAfee Premium membership for enhanced security.

The ExpertBook P3 and ExpertBook P5 models are US military-grade MIL-STD-810H certified. The laptops' hinge has been tested for 50,000 open-close cycles and its I/O ports are secured with metal-bracing to withstand up to 9 kg of physical pressure. Asus says the keyboard can resist up to 78cc of liquid spills while each key has been tested for one crore keystrokes. To deal with everyday commute strains and knocks, the Asus ExpertBook P series is said to have been shock-tested, vibration-tested, and pressure-tested.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
