Motorola has unveiled its Moto Book 60 laptop in India. It is the first laptop from the Lenovo-owned brand in the country. The laptop is available in two colour options with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display and a 60Wh battery with 65W fast charging support. It can be configured with up to an Intel Core 7 240H processor alongside 32GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. The new Moto Book 60 laptop will be available for purchase starting next week.

Moto Book 60 Price in India

The 16GB RAM + 512GB version of the Moto Book 60 with Intel Core 5 series processor is priced at Rs. 69,999. This model can be grabbed for a special launch price of Rs. 61,999. Meanwhile, the 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage versions with Intel Core 7 series processor are priced at Rs. 74,990 and Rs. 78,990, respectively. With launch discounts, they can be bought for Rs. 73,999 (512GB) and Rs. 73,999 (1TB).

Moto Book 60 is available in Bronze Green and Wedge Wood colourways. The first laptop offering by Motorola will go on sale on April 23 at 12pm IST via Flipkart.

Moto Book 60 Specifications

The Moto Book 60 runs on Windows 11 Home operating system and features a 14-inch 2.8K (1,800x2,880 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits peak brightness. The display has Dolby Vision, HDR support, and comes with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker Free certifications. It has a buttonless Mylar touchpad. It is offered in Intel Core 7 240H and Intel Core 5 210H processor options with integrated Intel graphics. It packs up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and a maximum 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

Users get a 1080p webcam with privacy shutter and an IR camera for Windows Hello face recognition on the Moto Book 60. It has military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability. The laptop packs dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and 2W audio output. For connectivity, it has Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7.

The Moto Book 60 has two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, an HDMI port, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop offers several AI-based features. It also comes with Smart Connect, Smart Clipboard and File Transfer for pairing and transferring data effortlessly across PC, phone, tablet, and TV.

It comes with a Firmware TPM 2.0 security chip. The Moto Book 60 packs a 60Wh battery with 65W charging support. It measures 313.4 x 221 x 16.9mm and weighs 1.39kg.