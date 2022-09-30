Technology News
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) With 10.61-Inch Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus has been announced in India with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage while housing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 30 September 2022 11:51 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd gen) is one of the first tablets in India to feature Google Kids Space

Highlights
  • Lenovo Tab M10 Plus comes in Frost Blue and Strom Grey colours
  • Lenovo Tab M10 Plus Wi-Fi variant starts at Rs. 19,999
  • First tablet to feature Google Kids Space in India

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) Android tablet was launched in India on Thursday. The company's latest tablet ships in Frost Blue and Strom Grey colour variants with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The tablet will be available to consumers in India in a WiFi variant at Rs. 19,999 and an LTE variant at Rs, 21,999, both running Android 12 out-of-the-box. The Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) tablet is available now via Lenovo.com, Amazon.in, and will go on sale through other offline retail channel partners soon, confirmed the company.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) price in India

The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the WiFi only model and Rs. 21,999 for the LTE variant. The tablet is now available for purchase across Lenovo.com and Amazon.in. It will also be available across offline retail channels soon.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) specifications, features

The Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) weighs 465g and sports a 10.61-inch 2K IPS LCD display with a 15:9 aspect ratio, with 10-point multi-touch and 400nits brightness, confirmed the company. The display also holds a TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. The tablet sports 8.0-megapixel (RGB) front and rear cameras and is powered by a 7,700mAh battery while shipping with a 20W fast charger out-of-the-box. However, the sale box does not include a pen stylus.

Lenovo claims that the Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is one of the first tablets in India to feature Google Kids Space, a dedicated mode for kids designed by Google to offer content filters, safety controls, and privacy support for children while discovering and installing applications. The dedicated mode will consist of apps, books, and videos for kids to explore and learn from.

The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) variants measure 251.2 x 158.8 x 7.45mm and come with an Integrated Qualcomm Adreno 610 GPU graphics card with a microSD Card slot that supports up to 1TB of expandable storage. Both variants house a 3.5mm headphone jack and four speakers that utilise Dolby Atmos technology.

The company aims to target the consumer segment that is investing in tablets for learning and entertainment, which reflects on the strategy to include dedicated features for children. “Tablets have become an indispensable device for learning and entertainment. With consumers choosing one device for entertainment and learning from home, the 3rd gen Tab M10 Plus strikes a perfect balance.” said Pankaj Harjai, Director – Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Lenovo, Lenovo Tab M10 Plus, Lenovo Tab M10 Plus Specifications
